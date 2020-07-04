Veteran educator chosen as principal of new Third Creek Middle School

Pending board approval at the regularly scheduled July board meeting, Marlene Scott has been recommended by Superintendent Jeff James to serve as the new principal of Third Creek Middle School. Scott will assume her responsibilities effective July 13, 2020. Scott will replace principal Kelly Campbell, who recently accepted a principal’s position in another district.
Scott is a veteran educator, having spent 25 years in education, and 18 of those in the Iredell-Statesville Schools. During her years as an educator, she has served as a classroom teacher, an instructional facilitator, and an assistant principal. Most recently she served as an assistant principal at West Iredell High School.
She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in middle grades education from Appalachian State University. She went on to receive a Masters degree in educational leadership and administration from Grand Canyon University.
Following an interview process with a team of I-SS employee, James recommended Scott to her position on his second day as superintendent of the Iredell-Statesville Schools. “We are looking forward to opening Third Creek Middle School in the fall. We needed a principal at the helm who could lead a transition into a new school building during a difficult year. These are trying times, but we have complete confidence in Marlene Scott to have Third Creek Middle ready for students in the fall.”
“I am humbled and thankful to be given the opportunity to serve as principal of TCMS,” said Scott. “Our goal is to secure hope, empowerment and success for both students and staff at TCMS. We are embarking on a new beginning, in a brand new facility. What a great moment in history, what a great moment in time to be able to start the journey pursuing success. Michael Jordan stated, ‘Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.’ At TCMS we are Champions! I solicit your support and prayers in helping us on our journey.”
