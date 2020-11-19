The Brawley School lends helping hand to Third Creek families

Lauren Jones' quiet and humble demeanor betrays how busy she's been lately.

The Brawley School student was at Third Creek Elementary School on Thursday morning to deliver a few of the 25 Thanksgiving baskets the students at Brawley had prepared for families in need at both Third Creek Elementary and Middle schools.

For Jones, it was as simple as caring about others, even if you've never met them.

"I just think if I were in their spot, I'd just be appreciating having Thanksgiving," Jones said.

Jones helped shop for supplies for many of the baskets and got a $1,000 donation to help with the effort. Students from Brawley put together 100 baskets in total for next week's holiday. The baskets include many of the traditional parts of a Thanksgiving meal, along with a gift certificate to Food Lion so families could also buy a turkey or ham. The baskets were distributed to the two Third Creek schools and NB Mills Elementary in Statesville.