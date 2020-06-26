Teach the true history of this country, leave statues in place

Beauty, I am told, is in the eye of the beholder. That applies to people, portraits, scenery, and should apply to statues. If we think hate when we look, that is what we will see. If we think it is a well-preserved piece of artwork depicting our history that is what we will see.
The letter by Frank Childress in Sunday’s paper made me remember meeting two German schoolteachers last December where I stayed in a hotel for a wedding on Emerald Isle, N.C. Because I had lived six years in Bavaria (southern Germany) long ago, while sharing a table at breakfast we talked about modern day Germany. One of them told me they are required to teach the students about the past and take them on tours to see where millions were incinerated. She made that tour, she said, five times but was so sickened by it that she could not do a sixth. Those teachers are making a serious effort to teach their past history with all its horror (and good things, like the Autobahn and VW) to instill in the next generations what happened so it doesn’t happen again. I felt sorry for the teacher who couldn’t stomach a sixth tour because she wasn’t even born until many years after World War Two ended and Hitler was dead. She told me her grandmother described how terrible it had been then and she believed (although I didn’t agree) she was as guilty as those who were then alive.
Maybe the Germans have gone overboard in teaching about the Holocaust, but perhaps we should take a page from their lesson book and teach the true history of the finest country in the world and leave statues in place to be admired as a form of artwork, or like the Germans, a reminder so it won’t be repeated.
Mister Childress asked if anyone cares about our history and how this country was formed, “both the good and the bad.” I have asked that question many times, but never get an answer. But Americans tend to be thinkers and doers. Local artists, where are you? History teachers, where are you when we need you to do something?
Billie-Fae Gerard Gill
Statesville