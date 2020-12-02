Storms highlight challenge, but didn't stop school buses in Iredell County

When Ricky Adams woke up on Nov. 12, all was well as he went about his normal routine making sure buses were out and about in Iredell County. The rain was falling hard, but even at 5:37 a.m., nothing seemed out of the ordinary other than a weather warning. He made a phone call to check on weather conditions but at that moment, it was just another rainy day.
"But within 5 minutes of me placing that phone call, I have a scanner down there, it lit up," Adams said. "There were calls going everywhere. I could tell it was almost all in the Central (and) Alexander area. But we already had buses on the road, so there wasn't much we could do at that point, other than try to ride it out."
That's how quickly things changed for Iredell-Statesville Schools last month as nearly 10 inches of rain fell quickly in the northern part of the county.
"We have to react quick, but we have to react on what we know," Adams said.
For those in the most heavily hit areas, communication was key to keeping children and bus drivers safe, their top priority outside of getting students to school.
Part of Adams' job is to coordinate travel with the 210 buses that take the roads each day. Along with Kim Fox, who is the director of transportation, they preside over the situation each day, rain or shine. But they said communication with employees was critical in keeping everyone safe and rerouting buses around the roads that were flooded, some of which had the bridges ripped out by the waters.
Fox said the bus drivers and schools often know which ones are likely problem spots, but nearly a foot of rain that fell made for unexpected challenges they couldn't foresee.
Quickly reacting
With the northern end of Iredell County being the hardest hit, Central Elementary was one of the first to deal with some of those unforeseen issues as over a dozen roads were covered in water, or worse. Michelle Williams, the bus coordinator, and data manager at Central said the calls came in quickly as drivers ran into mudslides, water over roads, poor driving conditions, and one traffic accident that closed both lanes of Wilkesboro Highway.
Along with Principal Kelly Byrd-Johnson, Williams was also in communication with other schools. Any delays or closure at Central would have a ripple effect with other schools serviced by the same buses.
Because of the situation with roads around Central, it was closed for the day. That call was made around 7 p.m. It was a 90-minute span of time where Central and the rest of Iredell-Schools went from a normal day to react to an emergency.
"Michelle did a great job of keeping everyone on the same page and kept the safety of the kids first," Byrd-Johnson said. "Boen Nutting from the district was excellent talking with me, then I was relaying back to Michelle, it was just constant communication with each other."
Ultimately, Williams and Byrd-Johnson said that coordination was key to avoiding panic or putting anyone in a precarious situation. From Fox down to the bus drivers on the road, getting everyone on the same page helped things run relatively smoothly, all things considered.
"My bus drivers are my go-to people. They just know the community, they know the route they travel every day and what they see," Williams said. "Most of them have been through this before."
Williams had been doing this for 17 years, but she said the ease of texting along with both home and cell phone made communication easier than some of the situations she dealt with in the past.
How would Fox grade the school system's response?
"I'm always going to give us an A," Fox said with a laugh. But she also knew that no matter how things went, there's room for improvement. "It's like everything in life you do. You can look back and see things you could have done differently, maybe. But in the moment, when there's an emergency, you do the best you can do in that moment, make decisions in that moment, that you can always go back and second guess."
Considering only delays for most schools -- Central Elementary was closed -- it appears they were worthy of at least a passing grade.
Even now, with nine roads still closed from the storm in November, they are still planning around some of the issues caused over a month ago. In some cases, that's asking parents to meet them in a different spot due to the roads being out, in others securing permission for where buses can turnaround due to the bridges and roads damaged. No matter what the issue, that means everyone is adapting to situations that may not be resolved for months.
"Once we get those bus routes routed, it's just like everyday work. Doing what we always do." Williams said.
More challenges ahead
They still have to deal with a pandemic, too. Extra cleaning regimens and enforcing masking protocol are part of it. Perhaps the bigger challenge is the reduced capacity of buses. While they can load up to 72 elementary school students normally, Fox said they can only seat half of that now. And because middle school and high school students must have a seat to themselves, meaning only 24 riders at most.
But if there's a silver lining to that situation, Fox said it is that the community stepped up to alleviate some of the pressure off bus drivers and the school system transporting the students.
"If there is any good thing to come from this situation we're all in, I feel like we're working together to do the best we can do. I'm talking about parents (and) communities," Fox said. "Do people get frustrated, sure. But in my heart, I feel like we all want to work together to make things as good as we can right now."
"The biggest thing is, we've all had to learn to be more flexible. We've all got to learn to give and take a little bit," Adams said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!