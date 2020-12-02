Storms highlight challenge, but didn't stop school buses in Iredell County

Ultimately, Williams and Byrd-Johnson said that coordination was key to avoiding panic or putting anyone in a precarious situation. From Fox down to the bus drivers on the road, getting everyone on the same page helped things run relatively smoothly, all things considered.

"My bus drivers are my go-to people. They just know the community, they know the route they travel every day and what they see," Williams said. "Most of them have been through this before."

Williams had been doing this for 17 years, but she said the ease of texting along with both home and cell phone made communication easier than some of the situations she dealt with in the past.

How would Fox grade the school system's response?

"I'm always going to give us an A," Fox said with a laugh. But she also knew that no matter how things went, there's room for improvement. "It's like everything in life you do. You can look back and see things you could have done differently, maybe. But in the moment, when there's an emergency, you do the best you can do in that moment, make decisions in that moment, that you can always go back and second guess."

Considering only delays for most schools -- Central Elementary was closed -- it appears they were worthy of at least a passing grade.