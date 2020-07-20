School Board Emergency Meeting

Last week Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would proceed with Plan B of the state's Guidebook for Reopening Schools, which means schools won't have more than 50% of their capacity of students on a given day. In Iredell, that means kindergarten through eighth-graders alternating a Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday schedule of in-person and remote learning.
Part of proceeding with Plan B means an extra focus on cleaning.
When first announced, the plan was to keep the high school and early college students at home for remote learning with exceptions for classes, such as band or auto tech, that in-person classes were needed due to the more hands-on nature of the classes.
