Positive COVID-19 at Third Creek Middle changes opening day plans for seventh graders (copy)

Seventh graders at Third Creek Middle School will begin the new year with remote learning after a student or employee at the chool has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Iredell-Statesville Schools and the individual testing positive worked collaboratively with the health department to determine who had been in close contact.
It was determined that no visitors, including parents and students, were in close contact with this individual during the open house that was held on Thursday, Aug. 13. However, individuals identified as close contacts have been notified to quarantine in their home for 14 days because of the potential for exposure.
Iredell-Statesville Schools has properly cleaned and disinfected the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
As a result of the positive COVID-19 result and the Iredell Health Department requirement for close contacts to quarantine for 14 days, all seventh grade students and teachers at Third Creek Middle will begin the year with remote learning.
Seventh grade students and their families are being contacted individually to receive instructions about remote learning that begins Monday. Following complete contact tracing and thorough discussions with the health department, sixth and eighth grade TCMS students will continue with Plan B beginning Monday.
Currently there are 64 sixth grade students and 66 eighth grade students who are scheduled to be on the Third Creek Middle School campus on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a cleaning day and all students in grades 6,7 and 8 will learn remotely on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, there are 46 sixth grade students and 45 eighth grade students scheduled to be on campus.
Ninety-two sixth and eighth grade students have opted for full remote learning five days a week at Third Creek Middle. A total of 159 seventh grade students will begin the year with remote learning. The anticipated date for seventh grade students to return to Plan B at TCMS is Aug. 31.
It is of paramount importance for staff and students to maintain six feet of distance and wear a face mask at all times during the school day. A lack of social distancing and/or wearing of a face mask may contribute to individuals having to quarantine for 14 days, even if they are asymptomatic.
Superintendent Jeff James remains committed to working through each scenario in an effort to try and begin the 2020 school year with some face-to-face opportunities. “In short, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask will be the key to our ability to keep our schools open. If one person tests positive, it can impact anyone they have come in close contact with. Close contact is defined by the Iredell Health Department as having been within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more. Our staff and our students will not only protect themselves, but also our ability to keep schools open by practicing social distancing and mask wearing.”
Iredell-Statesville Schools will continue to monitor the virus daily. The school district is committed to working in partnership with health experts to make decisions that are in the best interest of our employees and students.
