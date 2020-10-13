One positive COVID test among Statesville High School's custodial staff

One member of the Statesville High School custodial staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, leading to four others to quarantine due to possible exposure.

As with all the other single positive tests, the school will continue to operate as normal with the Plan B guidelines.

One positive test leading to the quarantining of the other staff members is part of the protocol laid out by Iredell-Statesville Schools and the Iredell County Health Department, but it also serves as a reminder of why those protocols ask people to keep their six feet of social distancing.

"That means they violated it, what we asked them not to. The quarantine, as I said, is what's gonna take us out because the quarantine rules are so strict," Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said. "We've got to get our adults following the guidelines."

In this case, it was staff not following protocol, but James' fear of teachers in particular not doing it is what worries him the most. While the goal is for not a single student or staff member to come into contact with the virus on their watch, the loss of several teachers at once could make instruction nearly impossible.