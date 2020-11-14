New Mooresville middle school to be named after Selma Burke

Mooresville’s new middle school has a name.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation of Superintendent Stephen Mauney on Tuesday to name the district’s second middle school after one of Mooresville’s most prominent citizens.
The Selma Burke Middle School is to be constructed on 70 acres off Rinehardt Road near N.C. 115. Burke, an African-American woman born in Mooresville in 1900, was a sculptor most known for her bas relief portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Burke’s portrait later became the inspiration for the president’s image that was placed on the dime.
“The statement that I think that the name of Selma Burke Middle obviously brings about is inclusion,” said board member Leon Pridgen. “It makes a statement about us as a community, not necessarily of the world we come from but the world we are trying to go. When we talk about diversity and inclusion, we want to be very intentional. I think that this name speaks to that. That is for me one of the loudest names in this community and respectfully, I wholeheartedly agree with the name Selma Burke.”
In March, voters approved a bond referendum to construct the $35 million, 900-seat middle school in the MGSD as well as an $80 million, 1,600-seat new high school in southern Iredell County in the Iredell-Statesville School district. The construction of the two new schools will alleviate overcrowding at Mooresville Middle School and Lake Norman and South Iredell High schools, school officials have said.
Ground has not yet been broken on the new middle school and the district is at least three years away from actually opening the doors of the new school, officials said recently. The school colors and mascot will be announced at a later time based on survey suggestions, Mauney said during Tuesday’s meeting.
To name the middle school, the district held two rounds of voting and also asked for mascot and school color suggestions, said MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal. In the first round, nominations for the school name were submitted by staff, parents and the community. The district narrowed the final list of proposed names to: Deep Well Middle, John F. Moore Middle, Granite Hill Middle, North Mooresville Middle, Oak Ridge Middle, Rinehardt Middle and Selma Burke Middle, said Royal.
More than 1,100 votes were tallied in the second round with the top three nominees receiving the most votes listed as North Mooresville Middle, Rinehardt Middle and Selma Burke Middle, said Royal.
Mauney then said he recommended the school be named after Burke, a suggestion with which all the Board of Education members agreed.
“I know that Selma Burke was a noted sculptor and being a Mooresville native of such prominence, I think it would be fitting to honor her in this way,” said board member Debbie Marsh.
“In light of Ms. Burke’s accomplishments and the fact of her connectivity to this community, I think that would be appropriate,” said board member Greg Whitfield.
Board member Kerry Pennell said she liked the Selma Burke suggestion but was leaning more towards North Middle School to keep the district’s school names consistent with locations such as Rocky River Elementary School and East Mooresville Intermediate School, for example.
Board of Education Chairman Roger Hyatt also agreed with naming the school after the sculptor and the motion passed in a 5-0 vote.
In other business, the board presented Anna Ballentine with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award for her outstanding work as South Elementary’s school nutrition manager.
Ballentine has served as the school nutrition manager at South since 2014 and was nominated for the award because she is a hard worker, solves problems before they happen and asks questions, said Mauney.
