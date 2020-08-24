MCC establishes endowed scholarship in honor of Steve Kivett

Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence recently announced the establishment of a new endowed scholarship honoring the life and memory of Stephen Howard Kivett, the first male graduate of the Davis School of Nursing. Kivett passed away in July 2020.
A Statesville native and graduate of Statesville High School and Mitchell Community College, Kivett spent his career as a registered nurse. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as an Army medic for three years while being stationed in Augsburg, Germany.
After his return to Statesville, Kivett decided his life’s work would be spent taking care of people. After attending Mitchell and earning his distinction as the first male graduate of Davis School of Nursing, Kivett began his nursing career in the Critical Care Unit at Iredell Memorial Hospital and later became head nurse of that unit.
Kivett also oversaw the opening of Iredell Memorial’s first Hemodialysis Department. Through that experience, he became active with the United Way of Iredell County and the Iredell County Kidney Coalition, where he worked to ensure transportation for dialysis patients across Iredell.
A committed father, Kivett was a devoted fan of his children’s schools, the Boy Scouts of America, and sports pursuits. He was a dedicated member of Western Avenue Baptist Church and taught the Steve Kivett Sunday School Class. Throughout his life, Kivett loved and faithfully served his family, friends, and church.
Kivett’s commitment to service inspired his friends to establish the scholarship at Mitchell’s Foundation. The fund will provide scholarships to nursing students at Mitchell, with preference for male students who are Statesville or Iredell County residents.
Individuals may make a gift to the scholarship online at mitchellcc.edu/give or they may send their contribution to the Mitchell Community College Foundation, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677. Checks can be written to the Foundation, and please note the Kivett Scholarship in the memo line.
