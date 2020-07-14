Iredell-Statesville Schools prepare to make Plan B work for students, whether in-person or remotely

North Carolina is going with Plan B.
North Carolina schools are reopening next month, but things aren’t going back to normal just yet as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“It’s a measured approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning, and more,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in Tuesday’s news conference.
“Plan B is a baseline for our state. However, as I said earlier, districts can choose Plan C — which requires all remote learning — if they determine that is best for those children, parents, and teachers in that area.”
Cooper announced that the state is going forward with the middle-of-the-road option of reopening schools, Plan B, which calls for moderate social distancing (6 feet of distance) while limiting the student capacity to 50% while enhanced health protocols are practiced. However, districts have the option of going with the Plan C option outlined in the state’s Guidebook for Reopening Schools, which is for complete remote learning with no students at school facilities. Plan A called for minimal social distancing while all students returned to school at the same time while practicing enhanced health protocols.
Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said months of planning are now ready to be put into play and that the district will be flexible as it accommodates students.
“We’re going to work with you. If your particular school, you have an issue you don’t feel is being heard or worked out, call my office or email me,” James said. “We’re going to be customer-oriented towards this time and work with maximum flexibility to ensure we’re supporting our parents and students.”
In Iredell County, high school students will attend remotely on all days, while kindergarten through eighth-grade students with last names between A and M will attend in person on Monday and Tuesdays while students with last names between N and Z attend remotely those days. On Wednesdays, schools will be deep-cleaned, though they will still have the regular daily cleanings they would at any other time. Then on Thursdays and Fridays, those with last names between N and Z will attend in person while the other half learns remotely. In the case of high school classes like band, auto tech, and visual arts, there will be designated days for in-person classes.
According to a handout from I-SS, students are encouraged to contact their school if they would like to explore virtual options and see www.issnc.org/virtuallearning for more information. James also stressed that schools will find ways to support students remotely or in-person as needed.
“We will support students and I would ask the general public to just consider that our teachers are people and administrators are too. This is stressful for us and we’re trying to do the best we can with a bad situation. No matter what decision we make there’s always gonna be winners and losers,” James said.
The ultimate goal with any changes this school year is to reduce the changes the virus could spread if it enters the school. General precautions such as keeping students and staff away who are showing possible symptoms if COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are part of the new normal for schools.
Some of the enhanced health protocols that will still be used include masks being worn by all staff and students. Parents and guardians would be asked to provide transportation when possible due to limited busing. Bus rides will limit one a seat unless sitting with siblings. Temperatures and health screenings will be taken each day at school but temperatures will not be taken prior to the bus ride. Students will still receive recess and breaks but systematic hand washing will be part of the daily routine to help prevent the virus from spreading further. Schools will also limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups or organizations according to the state’s guidebook.
James also hopes people remember it won’t just be teachers serving the children of Iredell County, but the district’s support staff as well.
“Bus drivers often are unsung heroes, and cafeteria people and sort of in the background but boy they sure have stepped up to the front lines when it’s come to getting meals out,” James said. “It takes all of us.”
James said he understands why the state is going with Plan B, he still sees Plan A as what would be best for students in the long run. He also worries about how parents and guardians will handle paying for child care, something that can cost over $7,000 a year per child in North Carolina according to various studies.
“Any solution besides A is not an optimal solution for parents and for educators because we want the kids back. The parents probably didn’t budget for child care and are realizing that it’s a whole lot more expensive to deal with child care if you’re a working parent than it is to have those students in school in a safe environment,” James said. “But again you know we’re in a different world and we were two or three months ago.”
As far as co-curricular activities go, that’s still up in the air.
“As was just shared by Governor Cooper, this decision on the starting of school for the 2020-2021 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools,” Commissioner Que Tucker of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said in a statement. “We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols. The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after Board discussion and action.”
Even with schools planning on opening next month, that doesn’t mean that’s what will happen if the coronavirus gets worse in North Carolina.
“Our virus trends are not spiking like some other states. We have hospital capacity and our percent positive is still high but it’s steady. However, our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye,” Cooper said.
Follow Ben Gibson of Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!