Iredell-Statesville Schools prepare for the first day of school amidst a pandemic

Different schools, different plans, and a very different first day than anyone has experienced is what Iredell-Statesville Schools faculty and students can expect when they return Monday. For the first time since they left in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some students will be back in their physical schools.

However, there is some trepidation.

"I'm not sure you can find any superintendents that are gonna say that they have a warm fuzzy about starting school this year," Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said.

It's an understandable feeling as schools prepare for a scenario they never imagined before this year. Months of planning for how students could attend school, albeit in a reduced capacity, will be put to the test when the school year begins.

Most of the county is opening up their schools under "Plan B" which means, for the most part, splitting up students and having them attend in person two days a week while the other group learns from home in remote learning environments. However, South Iredell High School and Lake Norman High School will have students attend in "Plan C" where students learn from home but will attend some classes in person that can't be done remotely, such as JROTC and band.

Initially, all high schools in the I-SS system were going to open under Plan C, but according to James, around 80% of parents surveyed by the board wanted their children to attend class in person. After the outcry from parents, the board quickly worked to open all schools but SIHS and LNHS under Plan B. However, I-SS said they're accommodating any students and teachers that choose to attend or teach remotely.