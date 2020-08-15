Iredell-Statesville Schools prepare for the first day of school amidst a pandemic

Different schools, different plans, and a very different first day than anyone has experienced is what Iredell-Statesville Schools faculty and students can expect when they return Monday. For the first time since they left in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some students will be back in their physical schools.
However, there is some trepidation.
"I'm not sure you can find any superintendents that are gonna say that they have a warm fuzzy about starting school this year," Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said.
It's an understandable feeling as schools prepare for a scenario they never imagined before this year. Months of planning for how students could attend school, albeit in a reduced capacity, will be put to the test when the school year begins.
Most of the county is opening up their schools under "Plan B" which means, for the most part, splitting up students and having them attend in person two days a week while the other group learns from home in remote learning environments. However, South Iredell High School and Lake Norman High School will have students attend in "Plan C" where students learn from home but will attend some classes in person that can't be done remotely, such as JROTC and band.
Initially, all high schools in the I-SS system were going to open under Plan C, but according to James, around 80% of parents surveyed by the board wanted their children to attend class in person. After the outcry from parents, the board quickly worked to open all schools but SIHS and LNHS under Plan B. However, I-SS said they're accommodating any students and teachers that choose to attend or teach remotely.
James said they've tried to be as flexible as they could be and given students and their parents options, but he knows it isn't perfect.
"We made a decision of what was best for the majority of students," James said. He stressed one of his and the board's biggest concerns was that the more time physically out of school would only make students making up for lost time even harder. "A generation of students is now significantly behind. Most students will be able to make most of that back up, but for our most at-risk students, we're worried they would be left behind. They're the most impacted by COVID-19."
James said ultimately the board looked at the Center for Disease Control Guidelines, the mandates handed down from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and other data to make their choice. In the end, he said they made the decision based on the information they had available.
"We're again flying this plane as we build it," James said.
So what will it be like as students return on Monday? The Record & Landmark talked with three principals to see how they were preparing for a school year like no other.
"This year's a little different"
Shepherd Elementary School principal Kim Mitchell has been in education for more than 30 years, but in that time there was never a pandemic to deal with. Preparing for this year's first day is a different experience for everyone there.
"This year's a little bit different than most years. We're doing schedules, prepping the building, but it involves a different way at looking at prepping," Mitchell said.
"We still want it to be a wonderful experience for our kids. COVID is a way of life now. For children coming back, it's going to be a little bit different. For kindergarteners, they're coming in with a blank slate. This is going to be the way school is going to be until we either get a cure or vaccination."
As of Aug. 7, around 550 students were enrolled at Shepherd and only 60 are scheduled to learn remotely. Mitchell's challenge will be keeping the children socially distant while educating them. Mitchell said they'll stagger dismissals, and "nip in the bud" any issues with young students not wanting to practice social distancing or to wear their masks. Mitchell said there will be a focus in the first few days to educate students on expectations.
She said adjusting to safety precautions and how children will go to school both remotely and in-person has been the top priority. The biggest difference now compared to when the coronavirus hit in the spring is their preparedness. In March, schools throughout Iredell were reacting, but now they have a plan.
"It's more rigorous this year. Last quarter everyone was surviving, just trying to figure it out," Mitchell said. "But now we have plans, we've got guidelines, we've had time to talk about what it will look like, what it could look like, and we had the freedom to utilize our staff for the best situation for our community and our kids."
Mitchell said they know they'll have to be fluid with their plans as students may not be able to learn remotely as easy as they hoped or changing conditions could make parents uncomfortable with sending their children to school. She said she wanted to offer the best possible scenarios for her students.
"If you see it as the sky is falling, everyone else is going to see it as the sky is falling. Or we can address it. This is the way life is. If ever there is a normal again, hallelujah, we're going to survive," Mitchell said.
With younger children, Mitchell said that she wants her staff and faculty to model positive behavior during these uncertain times. She said she's realistic about the issues that could happen with COVID-19, but said they're proactive and will observe what's going on to look for potential issues.
"Nobody could have imagined it would be a day like this"
South Iredell High School will open its doors on Monday but unlike all but one other school in I-SS, there won't be students rushing into the building on the first day. South Iredell chose to operate on a version of the state's "Plan C" option.
"Nobody could have imagined it would be a day like this. The people that have been around me know I love having kids in the building," South Iredell High School principal Tim Ivey said. "I'm sad we won't get that experience. but in light of the situation we're in, I'm actually beginning to get excited about being back in school."
Ivey said the first week will be done remotely as a "synchronous virtual check-in." Students will come in for certain classes later this month, but the day-to-day operations of the school will be different than a normal school year.
But Ivey is prepared. Like many other administrators, he said the biggest difference between now and then is having a plan versus reacting to the situation. He also said communication is key as well. His newsletter, "Our Voyage Back to the Viking Nation" lets guardians ask questions about how things will work this school year and he has addressed many of those concerns already.
South Iredell considered having students coming back but with more than 1,600 students, or 800 or so each day with the Plan B's staggered approach, it would take nearly two hours to screen all the students, staff, and faculty coming in.
"I'd love to have kids back in the building, but logistically, I don't want to say nightmare, but that's the term that comes to mind," Ivey said.
He said now they'll likely see around 250 students in the school at a given time with their more hands-on classes, but it certainly won't be a school with hallways packed full of students.
With that in mind though, the school will be adaptable with office hours, tutoring, and teaching to serve their students. Assignments will be due each week on Monday at 8 a.m., but how the school functions in the week will be more flexible with certain students and classes needing to be done in-person or just needing more attention. He said however that if a student isn't comfortable coming into the school, adjustments can be made. He wants everyone to know how to reach out for help when they need it to avoid problems for the school and their students.
While they've allowed and encouraged students to work remotely and limiting in-person attendance, he doesn't want to lose sight of the school's values.
"If we don't remember that this is a core part of what our school was, and don't help kids do some of the things they normally do, we're lessening the educational opportunity they could have," Ivey said.
He stressed engagement with students and their parents will determine how well they educate students despite all the challenges.
"It's a great big unknown," Ivey said. "Everyone is wondering what it is going to be like. It's just like anytime you have done anything new. You're going to be nervous about it, but then when you do it, sometimes you realize 'I didn't think I was going to like that but guess what? I really did enjoy it. I really had a good time, I really thought it was a great thing.'"
Excited, but a little bit nervous
Most of the schools in the county are well known by the faculty and staff that work there as well as the students. However, in the case of Third Creek Middle School and principal Marlene Scott, it's a new school on top of a new way of having students attend.
"I'm going to be honest, I'm still excited about the first day of school coming up, but I am a little bit nervous about receiving the kids. They've not been in this new facility, and them understanding all the safety precautions we have to have in place in regard to COVID-19," Scott said. "But because we're in a new facility and embarking on a new journey, that right there is totally exciting."
However, she does feel like I-SS has prepared her and the school as much as they can. With signs, safety items, masks, and precautions starting even before students get on the bus, Scott believes the schools themselves are in a good place. She said that doesn't mean everything is going to run smoothly, but they've prepped for many of the scenarios that could play out.
"I feel pretty good about the challenge," Scott said.
A total of 470 students were enrolled as of Aug. 7 with 108 signed up for remote learning.
The principal said having the two days of face-to-face teaching can prepare students for the three days that they won't be at school. She said using technology to tutor students and give them the extra attention they need can make a big difference in their education. Scott works with her teachers to be aware of how they do things as they'll be instructing students both in-person and remotely. The way they talk or position themselves can have an impact on the students' experience as well as the effectiveness of their teaching.
That said, she knows not every student is fully prepared to learn remotely and that in-person instruction presents its own challenges as well. She said 84% of her school is "economically disadvantaged", meaning more at-risk kids who need more intervention. She said parents, guardians, and others will need to make sure students are doing their work at home.
"It's not summer anymore. The way school looks will be different. You can't sleep until 12 p.m. anymore, you've got to get up at 8 and follow the schedule from 8 to 3 like you normally would," Scott said. "We're holding them to that fire because that's when the teacher works. You can't be trying to reach them at 9 and 10 p.m."
"It's about them taking ownership in their learning."
It won't always be easy. If a student doesn't have access to the internet, they can pick up a USB drive with their assignments on it. However, some will still need something they can plug it into to get the work off of it. I-SS has gotten wifi hotspots and other technology to help with these adjustments, but there are holes in the system.
However, when it comes to masks, with few exceptions, the rules are simple if a student refuses to wear a mask.
"We don't even have a conversation," Scott said. "That's a hazard, so we'll call the parents, tell them their student won't wear a mask, and that they'll have to go virtual."
While Scott feels in control when students are in the building, she knows when students leave school there is nothing they can do to stop kids from doing things that could lead to spreading the virus if a student has contracted it.
"My fear is that with so many kids coming in and so much going back out and then back and forth, we may have a case of COVID-19," Scott said. She believes schools are doing all they can but knows that there is only so much they can do to protect the students. "It won't be because the school doesn't have a tight process."
Keeping everyone safe
Iredell-Statesville Schools are in close contact with the Iredell County Health Department to monitor the situation with the coronavirus. James said they'll be listening and taking recommendations from the department when it comes to how to handle positive tests. As seen earlier this month when a South Iredell football player tested positive, steps will be taken to isolate and trace the possible spread of the virus.
As of June 22, five or more positive cases are considered a "cluster" by the North Carolina Department of Health and could trigger a school to shut down.
James believes that I-SS didn't make an easy choice by doing a modified version of the Plan B option and made the choice that was best for both students' long-term education and their health.
When it comes to the safety of the students, teachers, and staff when they're in school, he said that is a choice that each will make and I-SS will do the best they can to accommodate them. He sees the choice as flexibility for the parents of students and also what the majority of parents wanted.
"We're not forcing your child to come to school. So that's a parent decision. If you choose B, you as a parent have elected to send your child. All we can do is provide a safe learning environment. It's the same as Walmart. They aren't responsible for you coming in to shop for groceries and then picking up COVID when you're at Walmart," James said. "Ultimate flexibility. You can choose to send your child to learn face to face, or can learn remotely."
As school starts on Monday, the school system's preparation and execution will be put to the test each day. And each day, parents will make the choice whether to send their student to school in a scenario no one could have imagined when the year started.
