Iredell-Statesville Schools begin school year with coronavrius concerns looming

Students trickled into Union Grove Elementary on the first day of school. But due to a national pandemic, this school year isn't like any other.
"Oh goodness. Different than anything I've encountered before," third-grade teacher Elizabeth Hayes said. "Number one, the biggest challenge is they haven't been in school since March, so they've got to get used to the school setting again. Number two, with all the new protocol with masks and social distancing, that's going to be difficult for me, as well as for them."
The desks were spread out in her classroom as part of the social distancing precautions schools are taking and she gently reminds her students how things were different this school year if they hadn't already noticed.
The differences were apparent from the moment students entered Union Grove. Each student had their temperature taken at the door. Signs dot the walls of the school to remind students to give each other space. There are paw print stickers on the floor to guide them. Plastic barriers were erected in the school's offices, and hand sanitizer was never hard to find. While teachers and administrators want it to be like any other first day of school, it was difficult for students to ignore the evidence that it wasn't.
Even a wooden version of the school's tiger mascot was wearing a mask as students entered the building.
The school was staggering students over the first few days to help them acclimate to the new practices, meaning roughly 60 students will attend over the first few days before the roughly 180 students in all will start attending on Friday. The schedule allowed teachers to adjust, too. There will be challenges that come with younger children wearing masks and giving each other the suggested 6-feet of space, but Hayes is confident that students will learn and adjust to it.
"Grace and space," Hayes said. "That's what I'll be teaching them. Give us grace as we're all learning as we go along, making better decisions when we see what works and what doesn't work, so give us a little bit of grace as we're trying to figure out the space."
Hayes says while math, English, and other subjects are traditional, the method of teaching this year is not.
"It's going to be a little bit of a challenge trying to work in small groups, and we'll be relying on teacher's assistants more than we normally would," Hayes said.
Despite the challenges, Hayes still wants her students to feel like a community, even if they have to give each other space.
"I would love to see this little class become a community, have a community-sense within these four walls," Hayes said. "I'm going to focus on the relationship part of it. Let them know I care about how they're doing, how they're dealing with this, at home and at school, and being a big advocate for them during this time."
Union Grove is in a unique situation compared to other schools in the Iredell-Statesville system. With roughly 250 students total and 65 of them learning remotely, Union Grove’s larger school is able to accommodate all of the students attending class in the physical building. Students will attend four days a week with Wednesday still reserved for extensive cleaning. Union Grove principal Keeley Ward said she surveyed her staff before making the decision to have students attend four days a week.
Most Iredell schools split students in a way that allows 50 percent attendance on a given day.
One group of students attended class Monday and Tuesday in-person while other students learn remotely. After a day of deeper cleaning on Wednesday, the groups will swap methods of instruction on Thursday and Friday.
Ward said her staff has put extra work into making the plan work for the school. Whether it is the office staff, the custodial staff, or the teachers, she feels they've communicated every detail so everyone understands what needs to be done.
"The biggest thing is reinforcing the rules. We don't want to slack two or three weeks in and have masks off when we're not supposed to," Ward said. "We're trying to do a lot of positive reinforcement, not negative, and make it fun. A lot of the kids had cool masks on today, so it was nice to compliment them on their cool masks to try to get them excited about wearing them."
But some things don't change, despite a pandemic.
Ward said the first day was going well, and their biggest issue was making sure which students were being picked up by bus and which ones by car.
"We just have to go back to the foundation of what we do," Ward said. "We have to think about the students and put them first."
While Ward felt things were going smoothly there, that can't be said for all schools in Iredell.
Seventh graders at Third Creek Middle School are learning remotely as a student or a teacher tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend. Individuals identified as close contacts have been notified to quarantine in their homes for 14 days because of the potential for exposure.
