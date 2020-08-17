Iredell-Statesville Schools begin school year with coronavrius concerns looming

Students trickled into Union Grove Elementary on the first day of school. But due to a national pandemic, this school year isn't like any other.

"Oh goodness. Different than anything I've encountered before," third-grade teacher Elizabeth Hayes said. "Number one, the biggest challenge is they haven't been in school since March, so they've got to get used to the school setting again. Number two, with all the new protocol with masks and social distancing, that's going to be difficult for me, as well as for them."

The desks were spread out in her classroom as part of the social distancing precautions schools are taking and she gently reminds her students how things were different this school year if they hadn't already noticed.

The differences were apparent from the moment students entered Union Grove. Each student had their temperature taken at the door. Signs dot the walls of the school to remind students to give each other space. There are paw print stickers on the floor to guide them. Plastic barriers were erected in the school's offices, and hand sanitizer was never hard to find. While teachers and administrators want it to be like any other first day of school, it was difficult for students to ignore the evidence that it wasn't.

Even a wooden version of the school's tiger mascot was wearing a mask as students entered the building.

The school was staggering students over the first few days to help them acclimate to the new practices, meaning roughly 60 students will attend over the first few days before the roughly 180 students in all will start attending on Friday. The schedule allowed teachers to adjust, too. There will be challenges that come with younger children wearing masks and giving each other the suggested 6-feet of space, but Hayes is confident that students will learn and adjust to it.