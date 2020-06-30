I-SS holds town hall to discuss what school reopening will look like

Iredell-Statesville Schools district administrators and principals gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of Statesville with a parent focus group to discuss the reopening of Iredell-Statesville Schools in August. With a crowd of approximately 40 parents and educators, the group shared insights, brainstormed ideas, and learned more about the three plans that I-SS has been working on throughout the summer.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Alvera Lesane facilitated the discussion. “Our mission tonight is to integrate all stakeholder voices in reentry planning in an effort to close gaps and provide smooth transitions for the 2020-2021 school year. We are intentionally seeking the voices that may not be heard as often.”
Parents discussed communication, virtual learning, internet connectivity, access to technology, transportation and meal logistics, and childcare. Executive Director of Secondary Education Kelly Cooper highlighted the plans that may be put in place in the coming days.
“It is clear that we may return to school in August on a modified schedule. We want to make sure that whatever plan we develop is the best possible scenario for our students and families.”
“For those families who do not feel comfortable returning to campus in August, we want to be clear that we have virtual learning options for all students in K-12.
Many families are eager to get their child back to a regular school routine, but there are also families that are concerned, and want a virtual option.”
Virtual learning options in the Iredell-Statesville Schools have, in fact, been in place for many years. Though those options haven’t been mainstream, the district is poised to offer virtual options to those who desire it.
Virtual options can be reviewed at https://www.issnc.org/schools-programs/iacademy or https://www.issnc.org/schools-programs/virtual-i-ss
I-SS anticipates word from Gov. Roy Cooper on or around July 1 as to the reopening of public schools across NC.