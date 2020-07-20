I-SS board approves plan to allow in-person attendance at high schools

One size doesn't fit all.
On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools board unanimously approved the new plans from high school principals to partially reopen their schools to in-person attendance within the state's Plan B guidelines, with the caveat that the plans weren't set in stone.
Board member Ken Poindexter reiterated that there would be room for small changes, as the situation with the coronavirus is a fluid one.
"It's a moving target," Poindexter said. "Number one we're going to give them a safe environment to go back to and also have as many students as we can."
Initially, I-SS said high schools would be done almost exclusively online. But Iredell-Statesville Schools learned quickly parents wanted the opportunity for high school students to attend class in person after it was announced last week that the state would proceed with Plan B of the state's Guidebook for Reopening Schools.
When first announced, the plan was to keep the high school and early college students at home for remote learning. There would be exceptions for classes, such as band or auto tech, that in-person classes were needed due to the more hands-on nature of the classes.
But that plan has changed.
With the exceptions of Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools, the other high schools and early college programs in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system will allow in-person attendance, divided alphabetically by last names similar to how schools eighth grade and lower are planning. Students can still choose to learn remotely as needed or even full-time, but now they can at least attend class in person twice a week.
Finding flexibility for schools to adapt their plans within the state's guidelines is what I-SS currently adjusting.
Not every school can be divided from by last names with letters A-M, N-Z, as they planned with the elementary and middle schools, which may need some adjustments as well. Schools are learning and plan to adapt to the intricacies of their schools as both room sizes and the sizes of classes themselves make it harder to apply a one-size-fits-all plan. In the cases of Lake Norman and South Iredell, their principals were concerned about how much time it would take to get students through wellness checks and still make their time on campus worthwhile.
"We'll be doing remote learning with in-person, and remote targeted assistance," South Iredell principal Tim Ivy said. "It allows students to come to get help as needed."
While I-SS was more confident in their ability to maintain social distancing in lower levels and push class sizes to 50%, I-SS Board Chair Martin Page said for high schools to stay within other guidelines, it could be limited to 40% their normal capacity in some cases.
Part of having students on campus is to ensure they get more focused instruction in classes and programs that need extra attention. Teri Hutchens, the principal of Collaborative College Technology & Leadership said that the current goal at her school is to provide in-person support in the hardest classes, which she said were math, science, and foreign languages.
But it's a work in progress for the entire school system.
"We're flying this plane as we build it," Superintendent Jeff James said as he described coming up with a plan for Iredell-Statesville Schools. "There are things we're going to get right and things we're not."
But while plans are still a work in progress, the I-SS administration appears united in wanting to get students back in class at full capacity once that's allowed.
"We love our students, and we want them back," said Executive Director of Secondary Education Kelly Cooper.
