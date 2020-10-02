Dale Jr. Foundation, Unilever donate $135,000 to N.B. Mills Elementary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn't racing on NASCAR tracks anymore, but he does want to help get N.B. Mills Elementary back on track.

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. Foundation along with Unilever donated $135,000 to N.B. Mills, which goes towards technology, upgrades, and tutoring, according to the foundation's press release.

“One of the great things about doing initiatives like this is, we can reach out to our partners like Unilever, and they are more than eager to be part of it,” Earnhardt said. “It really expands the impact that I can have, that our Foundation can have and our donors can have. When you have a brand like Unilever who is already active in communities across the country as it is, this is right in their lane,” Earnhardt said in a news release.

Between this and another $135,000 donation to Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte, the donations totaled $270,000.

N.B. Mills is putting the money towards technology and tutoring as well as building an adaptive play structure. The schools were selected due to the fact they fall in the bottom 50 in the state for end-of-grade testing in mathematics, reading, and science according to test scores released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.