Dale Jr. Foundation, Unilever donate $135,000 to N.B. Mills Elementary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn't racing on NASCAR tracks anymore, but he does want to help get N.B. Mills Elementary back on track.
The Dale Earnhardt Jr. Foundation along with Unilever donated $135,000 to N.B. Mills, which goes towards technology, upgrades, and tutoring, according to the foundation's press release.
“One of the great things about doing initiatives like this is, we can reach out to our partners like Unilever, and they are more than eager to be part of it,” Earnhardt said. “It really expands the impact that I can have, that our Foundation can have and our donors can have. When you have a brand like Unilever who is already active in communities across the country as it is, this is right in their lane,” Earnhardt said in a news release.
Between this and another $135,000 donation to Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte, the donations totaled $270,000.
N.B. Mills is putting the money towards technology and tutoring as well as building an adaptive play structure. The schools were selected due to the fact they fall in the bottom 50 in the state for end-of-grade testing in mathematics, reading, and science according to test scores released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
“When they came and presented the check, it was ten times what I was expecting, and I couldn’t believe it. I was really excited. It is like a godsend,” N.B. Mills Elementary School Principal Jonathan Nicastro said in a news release. “We want to put Apple TVs in each of the classrooms so that teachers can connect wirelessly, and we’ll do more training to figure out how to utilize that. One of the things I’ve wanted to get going is an after-school tutoring project, and I can expand those plans now into every grade level. We’ll put in a whole new play structure as well. It’s a game-changer. This is a partnership now. We can make an impact on our curriculum, the perception of our school and the atmosphere and excitement for N.B. Mills. It’s amazing.”
When Dr. Boen Nutting addressed the Iredell-Statesville Schools board on Thursday about the donatioin, she expressed her and the system's gratefulness for it.
"We didn't ask but they knew we were in need of it," Nutting said.
The donation is part of Unilever's United for American Campaign and done in part with Earnhardt and the Dale Jr. Foundation. According to its website, the campaign unites Unilever with its retail partners "to help our hardest-hit communities recover, rebuild, and reimagine their futures."
