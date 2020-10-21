City of Statesville, Iredell-Statesville Schools responds to exessive force lawsuit

Iredell-Statesville Schools and the City of Statesville distanced themselves from a former Statesville Police Department's school resource officer after the officer was accused in a lawsuit of using handcuffing a 7-year-old student who is autistic.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. Western District Court in Charlotte and alleges excessive force was used by the officer against the student. I-SS and the city, along with the officer, are named in the suit.
Then School Resource Officer Michael Fattaleh handcuffed and restrained a student for more than 40 minutes in September 2018, the lawsuit alleges. The officer responded to a call from staff members who were restraining a 7-year-old boy with autism, who they say was spitting.
Fattaleh is no longer with the SPD. He resigned from the department, authorities said.
"He was stressed out. He wasn't being violent to any of his teachers or anything. So what should have happened is he should have been allowed to calm down in a safe environment. Instead, the officer walked past his trained teachers and trained specialists who were with him," Alexander Heroy of James, McElroy & Diehl said. He is representing the student in the case. "He thought he saw the child spit on the ground and immediately charged in handcuffs and pinned him to the ground. That was just totally unnecessary into a handcuff and pin down a child for that long, for 40 minutes. It just causes immense harm."
The story is getting renewed attention after WSOC's Allison Latos' report on the story last week included a video from the Fattaleh's body cam, which Latos' had to go to court to get released.
The city, the school system, and Fattaleh are all listed in the civil suit by A.G. and the son L.G., as they are listed in the lawsuit.
The City of Statesville's Attorney, Leah Gaines Messick of Winthrop & Gaines Messick, said the Statesville Police Department stresses its commitment to serving the community and the schools and will continue to build trust with the students, parents, and staff.
Messick also said that following the incident, then interim Statesville Police Chief David Onley initiated an internal affairs investigation of the incident. District Attorney Sarah Kirkman requested that N.C. State Bureau of Investigation would conduct an independent investigation at the time, she said. There are no active investigations or criminal proceedings related to any events depicted in the video.
The school system said in a statement that while they welcome it the presence of law enforcement at their schools, it was "disheartened" by the officer's actions.
"The safety and well-being of our students is a priority for our district every day. We are disheartened by the actions of the law enforcement officer. School should always be a safe space for all students. As educators, we understand the paramount importance of knowing our students and their unique needs," Director of Communications and Development Boen Nutting said in an email.
"While we welcome the opportunity to work with local law enforcement in schools and believe School Resource Officers are positive additions to the school environment, the actions of the officer were not acceptable. Since this incident occurred in 2018, the district continues to evaluate processes to enhance and strengthen our partnership as it relates to communication between our school employees and law enforcement. The Iredell-Statesville School District has worked with all local law enforcement agencies to revisit and refine the role of the School Resource Officer within the school building. The complex dynamic between educators and law enforcement must have a foundation of trust and communication, giving educators a voice in the midst of an evolving incident."
However, the attorney representing the student and his mother, said the school's staff didn't do enough, either.
"The trained specialists sat by and talked about the weather and football while that pain and damage was being inflicted," Heroy said. He said he felt the teachers and staff could have intervened instead of watching the officer pin the student down.
Lawsuit alleges excessive force
The lawsuit claims that on Sept. 11, 2018, the student "agitated" and "stressed" and then was taken to Pressly's "quiet room" to help calm him down by minimizing stimulation. The lawsuit alleges that Fattaleh pinned the student to the ground after handcuffing him. While Fattaleh wasn't pinning the child down the whole time, he was in handcuffs for nearly 40 minutes until his mother arrived, the suit claims.
The lawsuit highlights things Fattaleh said during the incident, including "Have you ever heard the term babysitter? I take that term literally, my friend," when he was talking to the student. When asked by the student's mother if it was necessary to restraint him as he did, Fattaleh said it was a safety issue.
Ashley Cannon of Cannon & Thompson is representing Fattaleh and responded with the following statement when asked for comment.
"Michael Fattaleh served as a school resource officer with the Statesville Police Department at Pressly Alternative School. On September 11, 2018, he responded to a report involving a student. Interim Police Chief David Onley and District Attorney Sarah Kirkman requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation of the matter. The investigation was completed and there are no active investigations or criminal proceedings related to the matter."
