City of Statesville, Iredell-Statesville Schools responds to exessive force lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. Western District Court in Charlotte and alleges excessive force was used by the officer against the student. I-SS and the city, along with the officer, are named in the suit.

"He was stressed out. He wasn't being violent to any of his teachers or anything. So what should have happened is he should have been allowed to calm down in a safe environment. Instead, the officer walked past his trained teachers and trained specialists who were with him," Alexander Heroy of James, McElroy & Diehl said. He is representing the student in the case. "He thought he saw the child spit on the ground and immediately charged in handcuffs and pinned him to the ground. That was just totally unnecessary into a handcuff and pin down a child for that long, for 40 minutes. It just causes immense harm."