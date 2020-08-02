Back to the future: Some predictions from 1899 which have come true… sort of

Last week’s column dealt with seven predictions about the future published in December of 1899 for the year 2000 by John Elfreth Watkins, Jr.
I was unable to discover much about Mr. Watkins. He was born in New Jersey in 1875 and died in 1946 on the day after the 71st anniversary of his birthday. He was an engineer by profession and was the son of John E. Watkins Sr., Curator of Mechanical Technology at the United States National Museum, better known today as the Smithsonian Institution. One assumes John Senior spoke of new technologies to John Junior at times, perhaps piquing his interest in the future.
Rather than being published in Scientific American, Mr. Watkins’ predictions were printed in a popular women’s magazine, Ladies’ Home Journal, which is no longer published. Seven of his predictions mentioned in last week’s column were, basically, incorrect. On the other hand, a number of his predictions have, more or less, come to pass. They include:
1. There will be increased purchases of ready-cooked meals by average citizens. Whether by take-out or delivered to your door, fewer and fewer average Americans will be stirring pots over electric or gas ranges.
2. There will be some form of air conditioning in a majority of American homes. Instead of the cooled–or heated—air coming from floor vents, Watkins wrote that the air would come from “spigots.” Different name, same concept.
3. Wireless telephones would be in use around the world: Think today’s “cell phones.” He also envisaged that there would be no need for what were then called “hello girls,” or telephone operators to assist you. He foresaw direct dialing from one person to another, even to foreign countries.
4. Store purchases would be by tube in the future. Here Mr. Watkins had the right idea, but he was mistaken as to the delivery method. Instead of arriving by tube, in the near future products may be dropped by parachute or lowered by cable near your front door by a small drone aircraft. The people at Amazon.com are perfecting this technology as you read this column, with their “Amazon Prime Air” utilizing small, unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver parcels.
5. So-called “bullet trains” would be common by the year 2000. So far, they seem to be a serious means of transportation only in Japan, Italy and a few other countries. To be successful in the United States, bullet trains would have to be elevated above our roads or run in tubes underground. Our tracks, I imagine, would require much expensive refinement before they could be utilized by super-fast trains. We are lagging behind in this technology, as our fastest trains currently go about 80 miles an hour, whereas some new trains in foreign countries are doing well over 200 miles an hour.
6. Mr. Watkins forecast that nations would have “giant air-ships.” It is not clear whether he was referring to lighter-than-air airships (dirigibles) or propeller-driven or jet-powered aircraft. Giant aircraft such as the U.S. Air Force’s C-5M “Super Galaxy” or Russia’s Antonov An-124 “Ruslan,” both have wing spans greater than the Wright brothers’ total flight distance at Kittyhawk in December of 1903, about four years after Watkins’ article was published.
7. “There will be no Street Cars in Our Large Cities,” he wrote. There are still a few running, notably in New Orleans and San Francisco. Urban automobile congestion, it would seem, suggests that we should at least consider a return to street cars or light rail in cities.
8. Watkins’ prophecy that “Oranges Will Grow in Philadelphia” could be true using artificially-heated greenhouses. One could also grow tomatoes and any number of other fruits and vegetables. Whether this actually is a popular farming activity in Philadelphia, I do not know. And I wonder, why did he single out Philadelphia for his prophecy?
As I suggested in the conclusion to last week’s column, if you have a personal computer, you can access Mr. Watkins’ original—and now famous--article by going to Google and then going to “What May Happen in the Next Hundred Years.”
I think you will find Mr. Watkins’ thoughts on the future both amusing and worthy of discussion. At the least, he entertained positive feelings toward what America might be like in the next century. He foresaw a utopia, of sorts, for the world of the year 2000, rather than a dystopia, the type of world depicted in the “Mad Max” films and in George Orwell’s book, “Nineteen Eighty-four,” with “Big Brother” in charge of our society.
What changes in our society have been initiated by our current pandemic? Will “things” return to some semblance of normal (i.e. what things were like in 2019)? What will things be like in 2100?
What do you think?
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
