Parades canceled, but other holiday events press on in Iredell County

Christmas isn't canceled, but some of the events around Iredell County that celebrate the holiday season are the latest victims of the pandemic.

Harmony, Statesville and Troutman all elected to cancel their Christmas parades, citing concerns with the spread of COVID-19.

Even if they did want to press on, there were practical issues that come indirectly from the coronavirus.

"A big portion of it, well, besides the executive order, was with the schools not being able to operate, the bands haven't been able to prepare to be in it," Al Jones said. He is the parade coordinator for the 30th Masonic District, which organizes the event in Statesville. He said typically the participation of the bands leads to better turnout, but with the restrictions in schools, it wasn't possible to get the local high school bands involved.

"It's not as good of a parade without the bands."

Some of the practical concerns aside, municipalities were left with little choice due to restrictions on gatherings. Last week Gov. Roy Cooper tightened many of the loopholes in previous executive orders and added additional restrictions to public gatherings.