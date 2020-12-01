Parades canceled, but other holiday events press on in Iredell County

Christmas isn't canceled, but some of the events around Iredell County that celebrate the holiday season are the latest victims of the pandemic.
Harmony, Statesville and Troutman all elected to cancel their Christmas parades, citing concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
Even if they did want to press on, there were practical issues that come indirectly from the coronavirus.
"A big portion of it, well, besides the executive order, was with the schools not being able to operate, the bands haven't been able to prepare to be in it," Al Jones said. He is the parade coordinator for the 30th Masonic District, which organizes the event in Statesville. He said typically the participation of the bands leads to better turnout, but with the restrictions in schools, it wasn't possible to get the local high school bands involved.
"It's not as good of a parade without the bands."
Some of the practical concerns aside, municipalities were left with little choice due to restrictions on gatherings. Last week Gov. Roy Cooper tightened many of the loopholes in previous executive orders and added additional restrictions to public gatherings.
"As COVID-19 numbers began to rise across our area, concerns regarding committee meetings, mass gatherings of spectators along the parade route, participants gathering on parade floats and vehicles, and the implications that accompany these situations presented a concern for the health and well-being of our citizens and community at large," Emily Watson said in a email on behalf of the town of Troutman. "We are hopeful to return to our annual holiday traditions in 2021. We wish you and your family a happy and healthy holiday season."
The story was the same for Harmony as well. Lee Matney, the mayor of Harmony, said it didn't help that there was less interest than usual, likely due to the virus.
"There's been maybe two or three people who called about the parade. So with having a lack of interest in it, I think it's best just to keep everybody safe for the holidays. But we hated to cancel it," Matney said.
Matney said he had called around and talked to other mayors in the area to see if they had alternate plans or ideas, but with the governor's executive order and with a mind on safety, there wasn't a way to have the parade responsibly in his mind.
However, if things are better next year, will the parade be back?
"Absolutely," Matney said.
Statesville set to light Christmas tree
While many events are canceled, others continue on like the downtown Statesville Christmas tree lighting. Though this year, it will be a little different, and much more virtual.
The Downtown Statesville Development Corporation still plans to have the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the Iredell County Government Center. The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live. As of Tuesday evening, there was no "in-person" event planned as in previous years, but the ceremony itself will still go on.
Carriage rides continue in Statesville
Don't be surprised if you see a team of horses making their way through downtown Statesville this holiday season. The pandemic won't stop them as downtown Statesville continues the horse-drawn carriage service this year.
Tickets are sold in advance at https://www.downtownstatesville.com/horse-drawn-carriage-rides. The rides take place on Dec. 3-4 and on Dec. 17, but sales for Dec. 17 won't begin until Dec. 9. There are different size carriages holding between four to six adults, depending on which is selected. The rides leave every 20 minutes to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing in light of COVID-19.
Downtown Statesville asks riders to follow North Carolina's safety protocols when applicable. Don't forget to dress warmly because due to the virus, no blankets will be made available in the carriage.
Santa's Magic Mailbox
While local parades took a hit, the coronavirus didn't stop Santa from leaving his magic mailbox at Statesville City Hall.
According to the press release from the City of Statesville, "Santa Claus has left his magic mailbox at City Hall again this year. The magic mailbox has the ability to special express your letter to the North Pole without a stamp! In addition, if you include your name and address, Santa will send you a personal reply!"
While the usual open house celebration inside the building was nixed, people can still drop off a letter or mail it to Santa (via city hall) by addressing envelopes with the letters to Santa, P.O. Box 1111, Statesville, NC 28687. The press release also said you can email the letters to info@statesvillenc.net and download "Special Santa stationary" at statesvillenc.net.
