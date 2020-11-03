Voting on Election Day still has its charm for some Iredell County voters

More than half of Iredell County's registered voters submitted their ballots before Election Day, but for those waiting until Tuesday to cast their vote, there is comfort found in waiting.

"I want to make sure my vote is counted. I wanted to vote how I traditionally have," Randy Bridges said after exiting his polling place at the Central Volunteer Fire Department.

Like many traditions, it was as much about getting the task done as it was seeing familiar faces. Bridges said he has voted at Central for the past 40 years.

"The poll workers are always very nice, I wanted to see them. Some of them I only see them every two years," Bridges said.

In the midst of a pandemic, there's still some normalcy to be found, even if there are a few changes at the voting precincts. Polling places put protective barriers up between poll workers and voters, hand sanitizer was on hand, and masks were heavily encouraged. Pens were handed out to each voter to fill out their ballots to avoid possible surface transmission of the coronavirus.