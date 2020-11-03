Voting on Election Day still has its charm for some Iredell County voters

More than half of Iredell County's registered voters submitted their ballots before Election Day, but for those waiting until Tuesday to cast their vote, there is comfort found in waiting.
"I want to make sure my vote is counted. I wanted to vote how I traditionally have," Randy Bridges said after exiting his polling place at the Central Volunteer Fire Department.
Like many traditions, it was as much about getting the task done as it was seeing familiar faces. Bridges said he has voted at Central for the past 40 years.
"The poll workers are always very nice, I wanted to see them. Some of them I only see them every two years," Bridges said.
In the midst of a pandemic, there's still some normalcy to be found, even if there are a few changes at the voting precincts. Polling places put protective barriers up between poll workers and voters, hand sanitizer was on hand, and masks were heavily encouraged. Pens were handed out to each voter to fill out their ballots to avoid possible surface transmission of the coronavirus.
With concerns over whether ballots arriving after Election Day but within state's guidelines for mail-in voting, it pushed people to either vote early or on Election Day so they don't have to concern themselves with any possibility they won't be counted if they mail it in.
"I'd rather come and vote then take a chance on the absentee. My husband voted absentee though," said Nancy Hutcherson. She said she just felt more comfortable voting in person.
In Iredell County, 83,009 ballots were cast in the early voting period, including requested absentee ballots that were submitted. In total, there are 130,794 registered voters in the county.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!