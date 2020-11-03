Vickie Sawyer wins NC Senate District 34 seat. She said her focus is now on legislation

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer is headed back to Raleigh with plenty of support from Iredell County. The Republican beat her Democrat challenger Barry Templeton by a large margin for the North Carolina State Senate District 34 seat.

She didn't have to sweat out the results as she took 71.1% of the vote between Iredell and Yadkin County. In Iredell, she won 69.12% of the votes cast for the seat.

In her 2018 race, Sawyer won 69.7% of the vote as she beat Democratic candidate Beniah McMiller.

Sawyer also saw the early results favored the GOP keeping the state senate. She said that's a win for her constituents.

"It helps me serve Iredell and Yadkin County better. With Republicans in the majority, I can make sure our voices are heard," Sawyer said.

She said she is glad to be finished with the election and shifting her focus to legislation.

"All of the unanswered questions, we finally have answers to. We're still waiting on some of them. I'm very happy for Iredell and Yadkin County that they came out overwhelmingly for me," Sawyer said.

Sawyer said she already has 12-15 bills in the process of being drafted that "speak to my heart, but also my constituents."

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.