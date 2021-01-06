Unrest in DC witnessed by Statesville native on Capitol Hill

"Today was supposed to be my last day," Brian Summers said on Wednesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trump fought law enforcement on their way inside of the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Summers' last day on the job won't be forgotten by him or history for some time. The Statesville native and staffer for the Senate majority leader was forced to shelter-in-place along with others on Capitol Hill as Trump's supporters stormed the building.

"I looked out the window over across from the mall and I could see the procession coming up Constitution (Avenue) and making the right going into the building or heading towards the Capitol. And I'm like, 'Wow, they're not stopping them.' There are no barricades there." Summers said. "This is crazy because usually when the president the vice president, you can't get anywhere near the Capitol building."

Those entering the building were trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump. Pence had been in the building before he was escorted off the Senate floor as the situation in Washington turned violent.

Summers often speaks about events within their historical context. After leaving the U.S. Capitol safely later in the day, he did the same with Wednesday's events.