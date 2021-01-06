Unrest in DC witnessed by Statesville native on Capitol Hill

"Today was supposed to be my last day," Brian Summers said on Wednesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trump fought law enforcement on their way inside of the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
Summers' last day on the job won't be forgotten by him or history for some time. The Statesville native and staffer for the Senate majority leader was forced to shelter-in-place along with others on Capitol Hill as Trump's supporters stormed the building.
"I looked out the window over across from the mall and I could see the procession coming up Constitution (Avenue) and making the right going into the building or heading towards the Capitol. And I'm like, 'Wow, they're not stopping them.' There are no barricades there." Summers said. "This is crazy because usually when the president the vice president, you can't get anywhere near the Capitol building."
Those entering the building were trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump. Pence had been in the building before he was escorted off the Senate floor as the situation in Washington turned violent.
Summers often speaks about events within their historical context. After leaving the U.S. Capitol safely later in the day, he did the same with Wednesday's events.
"Nothing like this has happened since the British stormed the building in 1814 and burnt the Capitol," Summers said. "We've never been here. There was a first and only time we were occupied by foreign power. This is domestic right here. This is domestic."
Summers wasn't the only one from Statesville witnessing the protests turn into riots.
Two buses of protesters from North Carolina and South Carolina left Statesville late Tuesday night to take part in the planned protests, but at this time it is unclear if any of those people took part in fighting their way into the Capitol building on Wednesday.
"We were amazed," Karen Carty said. She traveled to DC for the protests. Carty said that her and her group left about 15 minutes before the Capitol was stormed.
"People at the demonstration feel like it was fraudulent. There’s mountains of evidence to that effect," Carty said." People feel like the election wasn’t fair, that was the mood."
Members of the Facebook group known as Iredell County Patriot Alliance had traveled there as well, according to their posts on social media. Many were supportive of the rioting, but none could be reached for comment.
"We are storming the capitol now. Millions of patriots have had enough," said one of the members in separate posts. "The walls have been breached and patriots are waving flags on top the capitol. Millions and millions and millions of people here from all walks of life. The people have had enough."
"The politicians fled like cowards. The capitol is ours now. Never forget this day. We the People said in one voice NOT ANYMORE."
North Carolina's politicians speak out
For Summers and the congressmen and women they work for on Capitol Hill, safety was a priority once the violence began.
"I’ve been evacuated from the House floor. We are safe thanks to the brave men & women of the Capitol Hill Police. I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution & debate our disagreements. Violence is not acceptable & protesters should disperse peacefully immediately," North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd posted on Facebook. He is the representative for North Carolina's 13th congressional district.
Sen. Thom Tillis called the rioting a 'national disgrace' on Twitter.
"I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer. It's a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for," Tillis said.
Sen. Richard Burr had said previously he did not support any efforts to overturn the election.
Trump, who earlier in the day said he would never concede, released a taped statement Wednesday evening.
"I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," Trump said before asking supporters to leave the Capitol building.
Gov. Roy Cooper referred to the violence as 'terrorism' in a statement on Twitter.
"The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy. Today's terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this. — RC"
