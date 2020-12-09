Ultility cut offs come at a tough time for Statesville residents

On Tuesday, 88 residential city of Statesville uilities customers had their power cut off for not paying their utility bills. That prompted discussions about what could be done to help residents from facing such problems in the first place.
The city announced earlier this fall they were pairing with local non-profits for a Utility Assistance Program. Statesville set aside $100,000 of money they received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds. The United Way of Iredell identified three of its agencies -- Yokefellow, I-Care, and Iredell Christian Ministries -- to assist in those funds distribution.
So far, $12,000 of that has been given out according to the city.
City Manager Ron Smith said the city is working with the United Way to assist those and any other residents who qualify for assistance.
According to a press release from the city, applicants must live inside the city limits and confirm they have a past due utility bill caused by COVID-19 and have not received previous CARES Act funding for utility assistance. Funds are not restricted to only Statesville Utilities customers and can be used for payments to any utility that serves a qualified recipient.
“We are not putting up any roadblocks to keep folks from getting the help they need,” Smith said in a press release from the city.
Helping hand
Iredell Christian Ministries is one of the organizations the city has paired with to distribute those funds, but according to Executive Director Joy Morrison, it isn't as easy as cutting a check.
Morrison said it usually is a 2 to 4 day process to schedule an appointment, meet, and finally send a voucher to the appropriate power company. She said they do their best to handle situations when they need to act sooner, but with all services ICM provides, it isn't always able to help immediately.
She also said that due to the restrictions placed on how the CARES funds are given out by the city, they can't always help. In those cases, she said they do their best to point people in the right direction, but while Morrison and other organizations can be helping hands, sometimes those hands are tied.
She said another challenge isn't just paying a current bill, but paying back payments as well to get the power back on. Morrison said problems with debt can quickly compound.
"We have people who may have been out of work for a few months, but now they've been working hard, but they're still behind from that time out of work and can't get caught up," Morrison said.
Looking for other solutions
Brian Summers, a Statesville native and former White House and Congressional staff member, made a plea on Facebook to the city's leaders to consider a 30-day stay on disconnections of electricity and other utilities.
"This is the dead of winter and today in Statesville it's 27 degrees," he said in the post from Monday. "This is the compassionate, neighborly thing to do for families, including children and our seniors."
"It gets you through Christmas and New Years," Summers said in a phone call. "That would get it through then for the people and city, and it wouldn't happen around Christmas and have the city appear like a Scrooge."
He suggested that the city could have just put the $100,000 directly towards customers' bills instead of having them apply through other organizations. He cited issues with people coming into offices during a pandemic and whether residents struggling to pay bills have internet at home. He said there were obstacles for some looking for help.
"This is an emergency. This isn't about giving someone something for free or welfare," Summer said. "It's just being compassionate."
That idea of a stay got some traction with city council members, but there were concerns as well.
"I'm fine with it, it's something we could possibly look at," Councilman Frederick Foster said. "But it's hard to say, as we weren't doing cutoffs when the virus hit in March. Some people didn't hold up their commitment to a payment arrangement then. It's a double-edged sword because some people need it, and to take advantage of programs to help pay, but others aren't doing right by it."
Councilwoman Doris Allison had similar feelings but said the city can focus on getting word out on how people can find help.
"Our number one goal right now is communicating what's available to people, and how much, in these difficult times," Allison said.
More information
For those looking to apply to the Utility Assistance Program, applications can be made at: I-Care, 1415 Shelton Ave., on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Iredell Christian Ministries, call for an appointment 704-924-6700, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; and Yokefellow, call 704-872-7677 for an appointment, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
