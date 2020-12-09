Ultility cut offs come at a tough time for Statesville residents

Helping hand

Iredell Christian Ministries is one of the organizations the city has paired with to distribute those funds, but according to Executive Director Joy Morrison, it isn't as easy as cutting a check.

Morrison said it usually is a 2 to 4 day process to schedule an appointment, meet, and finally send a voucher to the appropriate power company. She said they do their best to handle situations when they need to act sooner, but with all services ICM provides, it isn't always able to help immediately.

She also said that due to the restrictions placed on how the CARES funds are given out by the city, they can't always help. In those cases, she said they do their best to point people in the right direction, but while Morrison and other organizations can be helping hands, sometimes those hands are tied.

She said another challenge isn't just paying a current bill, but paying back payments as well to get the power back on. Morrison said problems with debt can quickly compound.

"We have people who may have been out of work for a few months, but now they've been working hard, but they're still behind from that time out of work and can't get caught up," Morrison said.

Looking for other solutions