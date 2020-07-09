You are the owner of this article.
Troutman hires town manager
Since October, Troutman Town Council has looked for a new town manager. Mayor Teross Young will swear in Bryan Gruesbeck as the town manager today during the council meeting.

In May, council hired Register of Deeds Ron “Duck” Wyatt. Wyatt initially accepted. However, he later declined the position after further considering his obligations as register of deeds and his duty to voters.

Interim Town Manager Jim Freeman helped council find a new manager as well as the Centralina Council of Governments.

Gruesbeck spent seven years as Pittsboro’s town manager.

Today, the council also will:

» Recognize Felina Harris for community service during the coronavirus pandemic.

» Consider paving Georgie, Winter Flake and Rumple streets as well as parking for a ballfield in Troutman.

» Hold public hearings for two rezoning requests and a change to Troutman’s ordinance regarding electronic signs.

