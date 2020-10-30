Tropical storm Zeta leaves mark on early voting numbers in Iredell County

Losing power wasn't just an inconvenience for people going about their daily lives in Iredell County, it put a damper on early voting at two sites.

However, it may have been the lack of power, not the weather itself, that slowed down voting.

Electricity at the Harmony and Troutman early voting sites went out on Thursday, leading to a considerable drop in early voting compared to earlier in the week.

After averaging 274 voters between Monday and Wednesday, Harmony only had 24 voters come through before the power went out. In Troutman, there were only 114 voters on Wednesday, down from the average of 509 a day earlier in the week. The other four sites saw roughly the same number of voters, or more, despite the storm.

The Harmony site is still without power as of Friday afternoon.

Other than that?

"Everything's gone smoothly. It's been really good, actually," Becky Galliher said. She is the director at the Iredell County Board of Elections.