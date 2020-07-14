Statesville, county leaders need to be willing to accept change

Statesville, county leaders need to accept change
City Council and County Commissioners, have you not been paying attention to what is going on in our country? Change is happening everywhere. Peaceful protests, name changes of sports teams, banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR events, removal of confederate monuments in numerous communities in numerous states. In Statesville there has been numerous protests some with several hundred people. People are continuing to gather to protest the confederate monument we have prominently displayed in the center of our town. I do not think washing away their peaceful graffiti is going to mean they will not continue. We had another incident recently where the potential for violence could have happened when protesters were met with folks of an opposite viewpoint. Why have you not acted to find a solution? Why is it that other communities have seen the potential for something bad to happen and took action to circumvent it? Nearby both Salisbury and Gaston County came up with solutions to move their confederate monument. The city council of Salisbury unanimously voted to move their confederate monument to a location on private property owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy. I seriously doubt those city council members all agreed on ideology, but I bet they all agreed if they did not do something that something bad could happen in their community. Why is that so hard to see and so hard to act upon? I understand our monument is on County property, but it is in the middle of downtown Statesville. City leaders do you really think if something bad happens and the national news comes to town it is going to matter the monument was on County property. This is both a city and county problem. So please set aside whatever ideology or ego issues there are and figure out a solution. Ignoring it and waiting for everything to settle down is not a solution. Here’s a couple of quick ideas. Move it to the Vance House property. People say it is there to represent history so add a plaque that details what the confederacy meant to people of African American descent. I am sure there are plenty of other ideas. You were elected to serve all people of our city and county. It is time for you to step up and lead.
I sometimes wondered why when the confederacy was in it’s last gasp and falling apart at the end of the civil war that Governor Zebulon Vance fled to Statesville. People say it was because he had family in Statesville. But I think I know the real reason. He knew Statesville was the last community in North Carolina willing to accept change. But you know what change still came. Change will always come. Whether we like it or not.
John Koppelmeyer
Statesville
Golf cart being driven on street was a shock
To my shock I witnessed a golf cart being driven in downtown Statesville at the intersection of Center and Broad Street. And most shocking was this individual appeared to be well dressed and I would assume well educated enough to know that golf carts on city streets aren’t legal. Or am I not up on the current laws regarding use of roadways. To top it off, he had what appeared to be his family on board. A wife and two young children. I assume he doesn’t care much about their well being and the possibility of being hit by a motor vehicle. Can I expect that we will begin seeing this as a norm or was this individual above the law? And I have to ask if those children were belted in and what about helmets? Didn’t see helmets.
Tracy Ryan
Statesville
If people will stop reacting and work together, it will be a better world
What is this country coming to. We have become prisoners of certain groups while our history is being destroyed or hidden. I understand the concern and the mistrust of the police. I understand some bad cops are still out there and these need to be purged but one thing I noticed when riding with police some people have a bad attitude as soon as they are stopped especially for a simple driving infraction. This is their real job to police driving and driving rules. Burned out light, failure to come to a complete stop at stop signs, speeding, tag light out, tail light out etc may sound stupid but this is their real job. That’s why they are called “traffic cops”. Next when you are stopped — comply. They run your tag and drivers license for a reason. Do y’all realize how many people have warrants or no valid driver’s licenses or carrying drugs and weapons?Again if you are asked to get out of your car — Comply. If you run or if you resist expect to be handled rough. Again the key word is Comply.
Now the issues of people demanding the removal of our statues and history is totally wrong. The Civil War war and slavery were wrong but it happened and nothing will change it. Destroying or hiding statues it will not change It. These were real people of our country and should be left in place as a reminder how bad it was. My great great grandfathers did not own slaves and they fought because they were ordered to by the government on both sides and if you really study the reasons of the war was not all about slavery although it was a part of it. Morons out there flying the rebel flag for the wrong reason should be dealt with but you do not destroy the flags to think you can hide the facts. You don’t get rid of the police but you work with them and it a two way street. It’s a give and take. You do not demand and then if you don’t get your way to destroy and loot. To me that just makes some people hate more.
If all people black or white or green and purple will just stop reacting and work together as a team to make it a better world and everyone will coexist. It starts at home, it starts in the school, and it starts in church. Young kids today say they don’t see color. They just see friends and get along better than older folks on both sides.
Gibby Jenkins
Statesville
It’s time to move the Confederate statue to the Fourth Creek Cemetery
A descendant of the Troutman and Morrison families in Iredell County, I know my Morrison ancestors enslaved people. I know that my 2x great grandfather Henry Troutman, once sheriff of Iredell County, was given the duty of searching for the enslaved who ran.
My paternal grandfather, Ulysses S. Grant Compton, lived in Iredell County. His father (my great-grandfather) had been a Confederate soldier who returned to NC, signed his loyalty oath, moved from Orange to Iredell County, and became known as “Patriot Aaron” Compton. Knowing this, I wonder about presumptions regarding Civil War Veterans. Maybe they didn’t want to go, were drafted, wanted to stay home, work their land, like my great-grandfather. Instead he was drafted, uprooted, his service turned into a political statement.
On that day the focus was on the gallantry of the soldiers, now old men, their rebel yell, the women who had brought the statue from Vermont. No one questioned whether the men had wanted to fight for slave owners. Even now, few seem to recognize that the statue represents white control. It sat there during years of segregation, separate water fountains, poll taxes, black men tending the grounds of the monument purposed for “casting its shadow throughout the borders of this county” (Record and Landmark (May 11, 1906) .
It is time to move the statue to stand above the soldiers in the Fourth Creek Cemetery, who, whatever the cause, did what they saw as their duty and deserve respect.
Joyce Compton Brown
Troutman
I am married to freedom until death do us part
We the people must awaken, rise to our feet, throwing to the side childish ways. We refuse to govern ourselves, how in hell can we govern others?
Freedom is, every individual being responsible for one’s own deeds performed, whether good or evil.
Anyone believing and living our God given inalienable right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, I stand for and with.
I am married to freedom until death do us part. So be it.
Stephen Rowland
Statesville
Please save America, don’t vote for Democrats
Can you imagine the Democrat party being responsible for the Covid-19 virus being created and brought to the United States to help them defeat the President to gain power? NO, no way right. Here are some other items that a few years ago you could not have imagined.
» The leftist Democrats backing a movement to cancel the culture of the United States and erase history to destroy the United States as we know it.
» A Democrat congresswoman (AOC) asking governors to hurt their states citizens and businesses to help defeat the President in November, just to destroy the United States.
» Democrats making a hero out of a criminal after being killed by police, but not acting or acknowledging the innocent children being killed every weekend in cities govern by Democrats.
» Democrat congress members knowing lying to the American people to destroy the President of the United States, Adam Schiff lied every day for 3 years, documents verify it. And let’s not forget Harry Reid lying about Mitt Romney not paying taxes for 10 years, he admitted he lied to destroy Romney’s campaign and was proud of it.
» The Democrat’s attempting to ruin Justice Kavanaugh and his family by having people lie about his past behavior, and proof has come out that it was all lies.
» Finally, a past Democrat President (Obama) and Vice President (Biden) trying to destroy a President Trump ally by criminal means, talk about a corrupt President.
With all those examples of impossible behaviors to imagine happening, actually happening it isn’t so hard to imagine the Democrats working with China to destroy the United States.
PLEASE SAVE AMERICA, DON’T VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS!!!!!!
Greg Patton
Statesville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!