Staford called riot at Capitol 'horrific'

A Statesville City Councilman was among those in Washington Wednesday when a protest over the certifying of the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

John Staford, a Statesville city councilman, was at the rally and was disappointed by the events that happened afterward that left four dead and at least a dozen injured.

“It’s just horrific, that’s not what was intended to happen,” Staford said.

He said the rally the preceded the riot was typical of the other Trump events he had attended in the past.

"I’ve been to other Trump rallies and other events, it’s the largest group of respectful, kind and courteous people you’ll meet," Staford said.

However, he doesn't believe Trump supporters were the ones who crashed the barricades and went into the building initially.

“The ones who breached the building were ANTIFA. I’m not saying Trump people didn’t go in, but it was ANITFA that went in first,” Staford said. “I'd say 99.995% that were at the rally weren’t there to cause harm, but to protest”

“If people had been there for destruction and harm, they would have brought something, no one had weapons, yet there were no security checks.”