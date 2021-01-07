Staford called riot at Capitol 'horrific'

A Statesville City Councilman was among those in Washington Wednesday when a protest over the certifying of the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
John Staford, a Statesville city councilman, was at the rally and was disappointed by the events that happened afterward that left four dead and at least a dozen injured.
“It’s just horrific, that’s not what was intended to happen,” Staford said.
He said the rally the preceded the riot was typical of the other Trump events he had attended in the past.
"I’ve been to other Trump rallies and other events, it’s the largest group of respectful, kind and courteous people you’ll meet," Staford said.
However, he doesn't believe Trump supporters were the ones who crashed the barricades and went into the building initially.
“The ones who breached the building were ANTIFA. I’m not saying Trump people didn’t go in, but it was ANITFA that went in first,” Staford said. “I'd say 99.995% that were at the rally weren’t there to cause harm, but to protest”
“If people had been there for destruction and harm, they would have brought something, no one had weapons, yet there were no security checks.”
Staford attended the rally along with his sister and had decided to leave the main gathering due to how packed it was with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Staford said it was one of the biggest crowds he had seen before. He said he and his sister walked toward the Capitol building and at first, the situation was orderly as others from the initial rally walked that way. Staford said there was a physical confrontation between an ANTIFA member and a Trump supporter, but when they first got to the Capitol, the situation was still calm.
Staford said he was surprised at how few police officers were at the Capitol before the riot began, and believed that played a role in the situation turning violent.
For Statesville native Brian Summers, he had a view of what happened from one of the offices on Capitol Hill. He is now retired now and Wednesday was his last official day working under Mitch McConnell. However, he said it was Trump supporters, not ANTIFA, leading the way.
"We've got away (from this). We've got a better way of doing things in this country, and that's not it," Summer said. "But I'm just gonna always stand up for right. This here was not right. There was nothing right about this. Nothing."
He said he and other staffers, along with members of Congress, were able to move into secure rooms at the Capitol and avoided confrontations with those breaking into the building.
Rep. Ted Budd condemned the violence in a press release.
“The mob violence I witnessed at the Capitol on January 6th was not representative of our country and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I was on the House floor when the brave Capitol Police officers and the Sergeant at Arms locked down the chamber and told us to evacuate. We were ushered to safety and remained in secure locations for several hours. At that point, everyone ceased being political opponents. We were fathers, mothers, and fellow Americans. I stayed in constant touch with my team throughout the day. The business of my office did not stop.
Budd still pushed on with what he said was debating the "irregularities" and "Constitutional violations" but stood with the President in calling for an "orderly transfer of power" in the rest of his statement.
"When I was able to return to my office, I resolved to not let a violent mob stop me from giving voice to the thousands of North Carolinians who demanded a debate on the irregularities and Constitutional violations in the presidential election. Going through the Constitutional process of debate was never about overturning an election, it was about standing up for the integrity of each and every citizen’s vote. That issue transcends any one candidate or election. The American people deserve to know without a doubt that their votes, our electoral system, and the choosing of our public officials is fair and accountable. That is why I objected. At around 1:40 a.m., I returned to the House rostrum and delivered my objection to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
"As the president said earlier this morning, it is time for an orderly transfer of power. That’s what we do in America. We debate and campaign vigorously. We use all legal and Constitutional options available to make sure the vote is fair, and then we move on and persevere. I plan to continue to stand up for what’s right, no matter who is president.”
Sen. Thom Tillis had raised concerns earlier on Wednesday, claiming voting irregularities, but had said he would uphold the results. He condemned the violence in a tweet.