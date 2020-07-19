School plan presentation scheduled
School plan presentation scheduled

The Iredell-Statesville and Mooresville Graded school systems are expected to make a presentation regarding Plan B reopening of schools.

The plans will be presented at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at the government center, 200 S. Center St.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this month that schools are recommended to use Plan B for reopening.

Under Plan B, districts must limit their capacity to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and students will rotate through in-person instruction for portions of the day, week, or month.

The board will also hear a presentation from the Iredell Council on Aging on a 2020-21 funding plan.

In other matters, the board:

» Will hear a request from the Troutman Fire Department for approval of a budget amendment to appropriate $206,693 of the Barringer and Falls- town voted tax district fund balance to pay a porition of a replacement tanker.

» Consider a request from the Iredell County fire marshal for a budget amendment to accept the donation of the fire safety house and accompanying 1-ton pickup truck to pull it from the Iedell County Chiefs’ Association.

» Consider a request from the health department for the approval of a budget amendment for $1,904 for additional special funding for the WIC Nutrition program to purchase office equipment.

» Consider a request from the finance department for approval of a budget amendment in the amount of $718,408 to Children’s Hope Alliance.

» Consider a request for approval of amendments for electronic public auction of county-owned property at 204 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, and approval of a resolution to sell county-owned property at 4600 Harmony Highway to add an electronic public auction process.

