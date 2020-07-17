Safety measures will be observed

Monday night’s Statesville City Council will be open to the public, but to keep everyone safe and healthy, occupancy in the council chambers will be limited.
Additionally, upon entering the building, all people will be asked to wear a mask/face covering, have their temperature checked and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer. Social distancing guidelines will also be followed throughout the building.
This is a public-comment meeting. Thirty minutes is set aside at the beginning of the meeting to allow the public to address council on any topic. Each speaker has three minutes to talk. There are also four public hearings on the agenda.
Anyone wishing to speak during the public comment portion or public hearings must register in the lobby of City Hall. Staff will escort speakers to the council chambers when it is time for their agenda item.
Anyone not wishing to attend the meeting in person can email their comments to clerk@statesvillenc.net to be read during the meeting.
The meeting is broadcast live at 7 p.m. on YouTube at statesvillenc.net/live and on cable Channel 20.
The council will conduct several public hearings on annexation request and approval of site plans.
Among the public hearings scheduled are:
» First reading of an annexation request for the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1243 Tonewood St.
» First reading of an annexation request for property at 405 Bristol Drive.
» Approval of a site plan for Harbor Freight, 303-313 Turnersburg Highway.
» Approval of a site plan for the Georgetown Place Subdivision, 163 James Farm Road.
» The council will also receive a report on the recent water distribution system inventory and assessment study.
Also, on the agenda:
» Consider approving a policy to assist with repairs to developer-installed water and sewer connections.
» Consider approving proposed operational changes to the city’s Collection Divisions.
» Hear a report from City Manager Ron Smith.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!