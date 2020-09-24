Records: Mail delivery lags behind targets

DeJoy, a logistics executive and GOP donor who has no previous experience at the Postal Service, postponed the removal of mail sorting machines and collection boxes last month. He said it was "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."

Despite pausing some policies, DeJoy left in place rules restricting when mail can leave warehouses, which several postal workers have said is a main culprit behind the delays. Federal judges have since ordered the Postal Service to halt all changes, although the agency said it is exploring its legal options.

Running late

On-time delivery across the country dipped substantially in the weeks after DeJoy took office in mid-June, according to internal weekly performance data obtained by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request. While service began rebounding toward the end of summer, no Postal Service region is meeting the agency's target of delivering more than 95% of first-class mail within five days.

"One of the most frustrating aspects about the changes that have happened at the Postal Service over the past several months is that it's created uncertainty and chaos where none existed prior, and now you do have so many citizens asking, 'Is my vote going to get there on time?'" Benson said.