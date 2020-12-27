Racial justice protests draw attention, ire of Statesville

The Iredell County Confederate Memorial stood on the Old Court House lawn since the days of the Jim Crow South and for many in town, they hardly notice the statue each day even though the 27-foot monument to Confederate soldiers stands in a clear place of honor in the community.
But when George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in May, the nation's deeply-rooted tensions with its racist past were brought back into the spotlight, as was the statue itself. Those tensions exposed that Statesville and Mooresville, like most of America, has moved forward since the Civil War and the days of segregation, but still has a way to go before its issues with race are fully addressed.
In Statesville, it started with 70 marchers who made their way throughout downtown Statesville, from the Statesville Police Department to the Iredell County Detention Center, to Mitchell Community College before a visit to Mayor Costi Kutteh’s house. The protests were peaceful, as were the majority that went on each night with Storm Onole and others in downtown Statesville. Mooresville also saw marches and protests as well.
While protesters continued to pressure local government to look to address the issue of racism since May, the statue becomes a focus as a symbol of those issues in Statesville.
Local NAACP President Todd Scott asked the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, just like previous NAACP presidents before him, for the statue's removal.
Some of the statue's protesters, who called themselves Statesville4Change, were met by counterprotesters who dubbed themselves the Iredell/Statesville History Guard. Nearly the majority of days saw nothing more than occasional yelling matches between the two groups, but at least one day saw tensions boil over. After a man shoved a Confederate flag in a protestor's face, a physical fight ensued. While several people were involved in the scuffle, only the protester was arrested. The next day, Onole and others were arrested for disorderly conduct, but soon were back protesting.
However, those marches, protests, and speeches appeared to ultimately be met with apathy after the initial wave of protesting waned but didn't end. The county, which controls the land where it sits, saw no need to move it and affirmed they would not be anytime soon. The only action taken was to enforce an older ordinance to keep people off the county property after office hours.
Twice since summer, the statue was defaced, but the Iredell County Sheriff's Office hasn't publicly put out any information on suspects. Cameras were installed in the trees near the statue to monitor the area, but if they did catch the suspects, that video wasn't shared with the public.
The statue still stands where it has for more than 100 years, and much like the nation's struggles with racial justice, it isn't going anywhere soon.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL