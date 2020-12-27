Racial justice protests draw attention, ire of Statesville

Some of the statue's protesters, who called themselves Statesville4Change, were met by counterprotesters who dubbed themselves the Iredell/Statesville History Guard. Nearly the majority of days saw nothing more than occasional yelling matches between the two groups, but at least one day saw tensions boil over. After a man shoved a Confederate flag in a protestor's face, a physical fight ensued. While several people were involved in the scuffle, only the protester was arrested. The next day, Onole and others were arrested for disorderly conduct, but soon were back protesting.

However, those marches, protests, and speeches appeared to ultimately be met with apathy after the initial wave of protesting waned but didn't end. The county, which controls the land where it sits, saw no need to move it and affirmed they would not be anytime soon. The only action taken was to enforce an older ordinance to keep people off the county property after office hours.

Twice since summer, the statue was defaced, but the Iredell County Sheriff's Office hasn't publicly put out any information on suspects. Cameras were installed in the trees near the statue to monitor the area, but if they did catch the suspects, that video wasn't shared with the public.

The statue still stands where it has for more than 100 years, and much like the nation's struggles with racial justice, it isn't going anywhere soon.

