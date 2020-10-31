Pro-Trump parade hopes to sway voters in Mooresville

Mooresville is Trump country if you ask the 300 or so people that took part in a pro-Donald Trump parade down Main Street in the town on Saturday.

"I'm just a good believer in Trump, just being out in Mooresville showing our support," Tom Miller said. "I've just seen the good he did and want to see it continue."

Miller and others took part in the show of support for President Trump and other Republican candidates on the ballot for Tuesday's election. While Trump was the focus of the event, local candidates Scottie Brown, Jeff McNeely and Vickie Sawyer spoke to the crowd before the caravan of vehicles got on its way. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell spoke as well, but he isn't up for election for another two years.

The event was organized by Sible Winebarger and Larry Sponaugle, who wanted to do their part to get their choice for the President of the United States of America re-elected.

"I'm a huge Trump supporter, everyone knows I am," Winebarger said. "Being a big Trump supporter, I wanted to get the word out here as much as we can, especially with North Carolina being a swing state. That's our motivation."

With the election being close, she and others felt it was important to drum up some enthusiasm to get people to vote for Trump and other Republicans.