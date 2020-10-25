Out of Our Past

“John Bradburn returned to Troutman this morning after being on defense work in Wilmington, Delaware, for a period of five years. He will make his home here with his wife and daughter, who were with him there until a short time ago.” (11/1)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 1920.

Mrs. B.F. Long was at the meeting when NC League of Women Voters organized & now answers its critics. “The League of Women Voters is not a third party camouflaged, neither is it out for scalps. For the most part it is composed of earnest women who wish to fit themselves for using in the best way the power that has come to them through so much tribulation and travail of spirit and to try, if possible, to carry their ideals even into their politics. You should welcome them and help them live up to their purpose.” (10/28)