Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Oct. 26-31, 1970.
“The Statesville Golden Age Club held its annual Halloween costume party Friday night at Grace Park Recreation Center. A highlight was the Golden Age band, composed of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff McLain, Ernest Plyler, Mrs. J.I. Kyles and Mrs. D.R. Redman.” (10/26)
“Iredell County’s enrolment at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte increased to 109 students from the total of 92 last year. Total enrollment UNC-C is 4,068, up from the 3,085 students last year.” (10/27)
“Judge Arthur Beckham, Jr., and Solicitor Harold Bender, Tuesday in County Recorder’s Court, nol prossed 123 cases – all of which were old and could not successfully be prosecuted nor disposed of in any other way. Some of them dated back to 1966.” (10/28)
Dwight Gaither discussing the impact of county paving & grading projects. “‘That brings to 1,194 the total of families in Iredell County we have gotten out of the mud under the secondary road program this year.’” (10/29)
Wade H. Wilson, head local Employment Security Commission. “Factory employment, estimated 15,710, was up 50 from July but remained 220 below last September’s level. All industry groups, except textiles, showed some increase during the last two months.” (10/30)
“Ted Inscore and Andy Patterson galloped through the Oakwood Falcon defense with Inscore scoring three touchdowns as the D. Matt Thompson Yellow Jackets took an 44-0 win. This was the ‘biggie’ for the two local units, the battle of the ‘birds’ and the ‘bees’.” (10/31)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1945—Military.
Sgt. William Frank Scott phones wife from Va.; home in 5 days. “Scott has served with General Patton’s 3rd Army for the past 19 months. He entered service in January of ’43, taking his training at Ft. Jackson, S.C.” (10/26)
“Chaplain (Capt.) James L. Smith of Statesville is on terminal leave after 39 months active duty in the Army of the United States. Smith, whose wife is Mrs. Sara P. Smith, will revert to inactive status on 11 January 1946. He served 26 months overseas.” (10/27)
Chief Pharmacist Victor S. Ferguson on 60 day leave. “He arrived a week ago after 12 months in the South Pacific on an attack transport. Prior to that he served in the Pacific area for 26 months. Ferguson entered the Marines in 1935 and received his discharge four years later. He joined the Navy and his plans now are to remain in the Navy until he is eligible to retire.” (10/29)
S.C. Gaither Chief Carpenter’s Mate, 44 mos. USN. “The first 13 months of his overseas duty was spent in Iceland. Then he was 17 months in the Pacific, at Pearl Harbor, the Marianas, and Okinawa. Sam returned through the Panama Canal and docked at New York.” (10/30)
“Golfing on the Riviera was a pleasant relaxation for Private First Class Lawrence Blanton. In pre-war days, Biot Golf Course was used by wealthy tourists. Now it is exclusively for GI’s on furlough in the U.S. Riviera Recreational Area, in Southern France.” (10/31)
Capt. Clayton S. Furches 26th Division “Furches has been at Lynx, Austria. “His division went there with the 3rd Army. He remained there helping displaced persons and prisoners of war home. Where this was impossible, his job was to make them comfortable for the winter.” (11/1)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1945 – Home front.
Ad. “Insulate Now! Serious fuel shortage predicted. Barret’s Rock Wool Insulation installed by our skilled applicators will help you save up to 30% on your fuel this winter. Call us today and let us make you a free estimate! Statesville Insulation Co.” (10/26)
“Miss Jennie Dye Bunch is leaving today for Washington where she will begin three weeks training with the American Red Cross. She expects that she will be assigned to duty in a hospital or rehabilitation center somewhere in the southeastern states.” (10/27)
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank A. Mills and family have moved back to Statesville from Portsmouth, Virginia. Mr. Mills was engaged in war work there. At present they will be at the home of Mrs. Mills parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Douglas.” (10/29)
“Remember our War Fund drive is not over. Our goal has not been reached. Your cooperation is urgently needed in discharging this responsibility. It’s our job until the last service flag comes down!” (10/30)
Ad. “PEGGY’S. Shoe Rationing Has Ended. All Shoes Ration Free! Daily arrival of Coats, Suits, Shoes, Blouses, Bags and Skirts. PEGGY’S ‘Exquisite Apparel’” (10/31)
“John Bradburn returned to Troutman this morning after being on defense work in Wilmington, Delaware, for a period of five years. He will make his home here with his wife and daughter, who were with him there until a short time ago.” (11/1)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 1920.
Mrs. B.F. Long was at the meeting when NC League of Women Voters organized & now answers its critics. “The League of Women Voters is not a third party camouflaged, neither is it out for scalps. For the most part it is composed of earnest women who wish to fit themselves for using in the best way the power that has come to them through so much tribulation and travail of spirit and to try, if possible, to carry their ideals even into their politics. You should welcome them and help them live up to their purpose.” (10/28)
Local Democratic women’s club hears report from each city ward. “According to the vice-chairmen, practically every woman in Statesville has registered.” (10/28)
“A large crowd attended the funeral services of Clinton Brown, who lost his life while with the American army in France, conducted at Grassy Knob church Sunday afternoon at 2:30. The body arrived in Statesville Sunday morning. The soldier died December 15, 1918 of wounds received in service. He was 18 years old.” (11/1)
“Special arrangements are being made for the people of Mooresville to hear the news of Cox’s election. A special wire has been placed in the municipal building by the Western Union Company where the men will assemble. The female element will assemble in the Civic League hall where they will be furnished the bulletin by a special messenger.” [Ohio Gov. James M. Cox was the Democratic candidate for president; v.p. candidate was Franklin D. Roosevelt.] (11/1)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, 1895.
“Maurice P. Anderson passed through the country yesterday with 650 cattle which he was taking from the mountain counties, where they had been bought, to Charlotte. His route was along what is known as the ‘mountain road.’ The Landmark did not know in advance the date of the passing, or it would have taken pleasure in advising the public, as requested.” (10/29)
Buggies robbed at Providence church during night service “They carried off six overcoats and cloaks and saddle blankets. Some one undoubtedly thinks it will be a hard winter.” (10/29)
“Sheriff White finished his first round of tax collecting. Receipts were small – only about $500.” (10/29)
“The drought is broken at last. Rain began falling Wednesday night and kept it up at intervals all day yesterday. We suppose the rain is general and the great drought is now broken throughout the country. There is yet time to sow wheat.” (11/1)
Railroad schedule change causes earlier press time for Landmark. “It will be compelled to go to press at 9 a.m. instead of 10 as now in order to make the mails on the Western road. This will prevent it publishing but little of any news coming in on the day of publication.” (11/1)
“There was a fair attendance at the Hallow e’en party last evening and the occasion was very enjoyable.” (11/1)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!