Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Aug. 10-15, 1970
“Torrential rain has dropped over seven inches of water on Iredell County since Friday night. Swollen streams have caused the closing of at least 12 county roads. Water flowing over the Lookout Shoals Dam spillway reached a maximum of nine and a half feet.” (8/10)
Statesville school board “Chairman Nathan McElwee named the superintendent and Edwin Hunter to attend a joint meeting of the County, Statesville and Mooresville boards of education to discuss the Engelhardt educational study.” [3 system consolidation proposal] (8/11)
R.D. Smith’s tobacco barn “The barn, just off the Powell Bridge Road, was burning out of control when members of the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department arrived. The structure, full of flue-curing sticks of tobacco, burned completely except for an adjoining tool shed.” (8/12)
Newtowne Merchants Assn. mtg. “Todd Tucker, manager of King’s Department Store, was elected president for the coming year. He assumes the post from Maynard Sloan, manager of Harris-Teeter. The 12 member association discussed upcoming promotional activities.” (8/13)
“Remember these cars of yester year? Anderson Studebaker Durant Oakland Overland Willys-Knight LaSalle Star Dusenburg Saxon Whippet Hudson Knight Packard Frasier Austin Franklin Auburn Gardner Dort We can supply batteries for them Cliff-Day & Company” (8/14)
Photo “Putt Putt Winners – These three boys won the second Putt-Putt tournament held Thursday night at the local course. Pictured from left are Chuck Wooten, Junior Combs and Kent Clarke. Clarke was the winner with a 105 total for the 54 holes.” (8/15)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Aug. 10-16, 1945 – Military
“Japan today offered to accept the Potsdam surrender terms provided the Allies gave her assurance of the sovereignty of Emperor Hirohito. It was believed that an agreement might be worked out. This would mean the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II.” (8/10)
Sgt. Clarence C. Rector awarded Bronze Star Ga. Hospital “Rector, who fought with the 7th Division, was struck in the left hand while leading his squad against a German stronghold. A former service station operator, Rector joined the Army March 11, 1942.” (8/11)
Pfc. James W. Peacock 102nd Infantry Division Germany “Peacock is ammunition bearer for the machine gun. ‘There have been times when I wouldn’t have given two cents for my life. One day a mortar shell landed two feet from my left big toe turned out to be a dud.’” (8/13)
“Lieutenant Pauline Bell, veteran of three years overseas service with the 38th Evacuation Hospital Unit, as a nurse, returned last night. Lt. Bell landed at Newport News on Saturday and was given a 30-day leave. Lt. Bell wears ribbons from the African, Italian campaigns.” (8/14)
“The world today entered a bright new era of peace in which Gen. Douglas MacArthur summarily ordered Japan to send representatives to Manila to receive Allied surrender terms. MacArthur is expected to announce that Japan will surrender on home soil or in territorial waters –perhaps Tokyo Bay.” (8/15)
“Ralph Easly Sipes, seaman first class USNR, Mooresville, was killed when the destroyer USS Drexler was sunk by three Japanese suicide bombers off Okinawa on May 28. Marvin G. Newton, Jr., S 1/c, also of Mooresville was also aboard but survived the attack.” (8/16)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Aug 10-16, 1945 – Home front
“Miss Sarah McElwee, who has for several years been employed in the office of the register of deeds in the court house, has resigned her position there, and gone to Charleston, South Carolina, where she has accepted a position at the Navy base.” (8/10)
Churches & V-J Day “If the news of victory comes before 10 in the morning, services will be at 11. If it comes between 10 and 3 in the afternoon, services will be at 4. Should the news come between 3 and 7 at night, residents will go to services at 8.” (8/11)
44,373 lbs. waste paper collected Sunday “Now that the war seems to be drawing to a close, many people are asking whether waste paper collections will still be necessary. There will still be need for waste paper.” [recycled for packages to ship items overseas] (8/13)
“‘Statesville’s siren will blow when war is officially declared over,’ said Mayor J. Wesley Jones today. Regardless of what time the official announcement comes the siren will be set off.” [Tokyo Radio had announced that a surrender statement would be sent today.] (8/14)
“Statesville Shots – Kimball Redlack making a recording of the surrender statement… Bill Kelly, Kenneth Taylor gaping at long line of cars at the square… Jimmy Watts, ‘Popeye’ and Leroy Cain celebrating war news with big cigars.” (8/15)
“The few service stations that were open yesterday for even a few hours noticed a great increase in the sale of gasoline, even before the rationing was stopped. One service station manager stated that many customers called for a tank full of gasoline while it still required coupons.” (8/16)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Aug. 10 and 13, 1920
City council “The Gulf Refining Company’s request to erect storage tanks in South Statesville was refused. A request from the Standard Oil Company to be allowed to erect additional tanks was refused.” (8/10)
“Mr. L.F. Poston, of Tampico, Mexico, is spending a few days here with his brother, Mr. W.J. Poston. This is his first visit to Statesville since leaving here, about 35 years ago.” (8/10)
Harmony Rt. 3 Aug. 6 “Farm work is practically at a standstill due to the dry weather, which has prevailed for some time. Crops are damaged considerably already.” (8/10)
Troutman Rt. 2 Aug. 6 “Since the good rain yesterday crops are looking fine.” (8/10)
“Mr. Dorman Thompson and H.P Grier are in Raleigh attending the special term of the State Legislature. Mr. Thompson is Iredell’s representative in the Senate, Mr. Grier in the house.” [20th Amendment to US Constitution, female suffrage, being considered.] (8/13)
“The employes of the Johnston-Belk department store, with their families, held a picnic on the Catawba river at Buffalo Shoals yesterday. A barbeque was a feature of the picnic. The fish caught in the morning made up part of the excellent dinner that was served.” (8/13)
“Mr. D.M. Hartsell, of Troutman, had a registered Jersey heifer so badly crippled by a train late Monday evening that it had to be killed. It was worth several hundred dollars.” (8/13)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Aug. 13 and 16, 1895
“The country folk have kept the market well supplied with melons during the past week. At every turn one meets a wagon loaded down with watermelons and cantaloupes. Prices have been low, which is perhaps the reason the market has been so brisk.” (8/13)
“Messrs. S.L. Parks and Chas. Turner rode their wheels to Rock Springs campmeeting Sunday. Mr. Parks made the trip in three hours and 20 minutes, his cyclometer registering 20 ½ miles. Mr. Turner made it in less time.” (8/13)
“Deputy Collector King has bonded 79 brandy distilleries this season in Iredell and Alexander counties.” (8/13)
“Mr. J.R. Graham, of Barringer township, while trying to catch his mule last Friday, was seriously kicked on the right side, breaking the second rib and dislocating the kidney on that side. He was getting along as well as could be expected this morning.” (8/16)
“Mr. E.W. Brawley, of Mooresville, who has been on a European jaunt with Prof. Cobb’s party, passed through Wednesday on his way home. He reports an exceedingly pleasant trip.” [Brawley, UNC Class of 1894, had left in mid-June; Collier Cobb, UNC geology dept.] (8/16)
Clio “Evidently good times are coming. One new store house is being erected and another is talked of. We fear the merchants will have to patronize each other.” (8/16)
