Officials battle online misinformation along with wildfires

"Though some agencies have made arrests related to arson recently, they appear to all be separate individuals, however as with many incidents, it will be an ongoing investigation in each jurisdiction," the agency wrote Thursday night on Facebook.

While some arson arrests have been made, it's not yet clear how all the scores of fires in Washington state and Oregon started. Officials say high winds and dry conditions have made them worse in a region whose cool, wet climate has historically protected it from intense fire activity. Both Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have called the wildfires "unprecedented."

The false claims come as left- and right-wing groups have clashed during protests in the Pacific Northwest, particularly in Portland, Ore., where a caravan of President Donald Trump's supporters drove pickup trucks through the liberal city last month. An antifa supporter shot and killed a member of a right-wing group and was fatally shot by Washington state authorities a week later.

The FBI said it's investigated several claims that extremists are responsible for Oregon's wildfires and found them to be untrue.