More than 6,000 mail-in ballots requested

It's still August but the Iredell County Board of Elections already passed the previous records for absentee mail-in ballot requests. More than 6,000 have been requested for November elections compared to 4,256 in 2016 according to Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher.
For those worried about the security of the election with so many potential voters casting their ballots by mail, Galliher can assure you that she only wants to do this once.
"Trust me, we don't want mistakes to happen. That means I've got to do another election." Galliher said. "After November, I'm ready to move on and get ready for Christmas. I do not want to cost this county a second election."
It costs the county around $100,000 to pull off a presidential year election and the 2016 elections cost Iredell County $101,200.24.
Galliher and the Board of Elections aren't worried as much about the cost or their Christmas plans as they are making sure voting is done securely and safely. While no system is perfect, Galliher said that if someone requests a ballot to vote early and then tries to vote in person, the board's computer system will let them know that person has already voted. She said while a person could still cast a provisional ballot if that or another issue arises, the board would be double-checking before that vote would be counted. That happens with all ballots as their system as it will alert them if a person's ballot has already been cast.
The option of absentee mail-in voting came into focus this year as concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing made the idea of large gatherings of people more problematic. Galliher said that they've moved some polling sites to larger venues, but they haven't cut the number of polling sites. Galliher said they actually increased the number by adding a "One Stop" site where people can vote early or drop off their absentee mail-in ballot. The six One Stop sites in Iredell County are open most days between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.
The first set of absentee mail-in ballots will be sent out on Sept. 4.
Voting safely and securely
While voter fraud is a concern, it is rare. Galliher said she believed the last time there was a recorded issue in Iredell County with it was in the early 2000s.
Nationally, one of the more recent proven cases of voter fraud came in 2019, Republican political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was arrested and then indicted on multiple counts related to illegal ballot handling in the 2016 and 2018 elections. Four people that worked for Dowless were charged as well. North Carolina law forbids anyone other than the voter, a close relative, or a guardian to handle a mail-in ballot.
However, this case, like many other cases involving voter fraud, is on a small scale compared to the total number of votes cast in a given election. President Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity disbanded in 2018 after it failed to uncovered evidence to support Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud according to an analysis by the Associated Press. Trump claimed had claimed 3 million and 5 million ballots were illegally cast, but the commission never put out an official report after being formed in 2017.
In the end, it comes down to each state and county's board of elections to ensure that ballots are cast legally. By cross-checking addresses and signatures, as well as looking for any sort of irregularities, Galliher and Board of Elections workers look to stop people who are either voting illegally or without being properly registered before their ballot is counted. In the case of absentee mail-in, Galliher said that a form of ID, the last four of one's social security or their driver's license number, is needed to complete the request.
The Board of Elections also check continually to account for deceased voters, felons no longer eligible to vote, and duplicate voters who have moved out of the county.
"It's an ongoing process for us," Galliher said. "Daily the records are being worked on."
But it isn't just the security of ballots that the Board of Elections is focused on. It's keeping voters and poll workers safe, too.
The Board of Elections also taken more precautions as desk shields, masks, and face shields will be used by workers. The sites will offer masks and gloves to voters while also having them use hand sanitizer when they enter and leave the premises. Polling sites will stock up on pens so they are used only once and voting machines will be wiped down as much as possible.
All this has made for an election like no other for Galliher and the rest of the board. It also makes getting workers to work the polls harder than usual.
"To get workers that are willing to work, and we've got some really good people out there. That's been the biggest challenge: Making sure we have the workers and then think of all the things that will make them feel safe, and keep them safe, and the voters," Galliher said.
Voting the old-fashioned way
While absentee mail-in is becoming more popular, there's something to be said for voting in person.
Statesville resident Bob Brawley was in the Board of Elections office on Tuesday to pick up information for his mother-in-law to vote this election. He said she had only voted once before, but wanted to get registered for the upcoming November elections. While workers at the board said she could still sign up for absentee mail-in voting, Brawley said she wanted to vote in person.
"She can walk pretty well for a 92-year-old," Brawley said.
The drive-up option will be available for her and others that day as well.
