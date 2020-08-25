More than 6,000 mail-in ballots requested

It's still August but the Iredell County Board of Elections already passed the previous records for absentee mail-in ballot requests. More than 6,000 have been requested for November elections compared to 4,256 in 2016 according to Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher.

For those worried about the security of the election with so many potential voters casting their ballots by mail, Galliher can assure you that she only wants to do this once.

"Trust me, we don't want mistakes to happen. That means I've got to do another election." Galliher said. "After November, I'm ready to move on and get ready for Christmas. I do not want to cost this county a second election."

It costs the county around $100,000 to pull off a presidential year election and the 2016 elections cost Iredell County $101,200.24.

Galliher and the Board of Elections aren't worried as much about the cost or their Christmas plans as they are making sure voting is done securely and safely. While no system is perfect, Galliher said that if someone requests a ballot to vote early and then tries to vote in person, the board's computer system will let them know that person has already voted. She said while a person could still cast a provisional ballot if that or another issue arises, the board would be double-checking before that vote would be counted. That happens with all ballots as their system as it will alert them if a person's ballot has already been cast.

The option of absentee mail-in voting came into focus this year as concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing made the idea of large gatherings of people more problematic. Galliher said that they've moved some polling sites to larger venues, but they haven't cut the number of polling sites. Galliher said they actually increased the number by adding a "One Stop" site where people can vote early or drop off their absentee mail-in ballot. The six One Stop sites in Iredell County are open most days between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.