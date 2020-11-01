Monday, November 2, 2020 State Briefs

A news release from the department said the march organized by the Rev. Greg Drumwright didn't have permission to block traffic. Drumwright initially asked police and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office if authorities could block the roadway for the rally members, but that request was never completed because Drumwright "missed the deadline," Graham police said.

Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had "no intention" of having the rally in the street.

Former worker indicted in scam

KERNERSVILLE — The former solid-waste superintendent for Kernersville has been accused by authorities of defrauding the town of at least $200,000.

Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of Colfax, was indicted Monday on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Authorities accused him of using a fake company to defraud the community over 14 years.

The indictments against Buck allege that he told town officials that Atlantic Container Co. LLC would paint the community's dumpsters, but the company never did the work. Atlantic Container is not registered with the N.C. secretary of state.