Monday, November 2, 2020 State Briefs

State elections office previews Election Day count
RALEIGH — North Carolina's elections office is predicting that at the end of Election Day it will be able to tally and report at least 97% of all ballots cast.
The N.C. State Board of Elections said in a news release Sunday that it will post results as quickly as possible but that its primary objective will be an accurate count.
There's a good chance Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election when they go to bed that night. Many states have made it easier to request a mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places. But mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots that are cast in person.
In North Carolina, mail-in ballots are not due until Nov. 12 if postmarked by Election Day.
The state board is set to meet Nov. 24 to certify the final results.
Police break up voting rally
GRAHAM — A get-out-the vote rally that ended with North Carolina police pepper spraying and arresting attendants was the result of participants blocking the roadway without authorization, authorities said Saturday.
Graham police said they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County's courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and arresting eight people.
A news release from the department said the march organized by the Rev. Greg Drumwright didn't have permission to block traffic. Drumwright initially asked police and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office if authorities could block the roadway for the rally members, but that request was never completed because Drumwright "missed the deadline," Graham police said.
Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had "no intention" of having the rally in the street.
Former worker indicted in scam
KERNERSVILLE — The former solid-waste superintendent for Kernersville has been accused by authorities of defrauding the town of at least $200,000.
Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of Colfax, was indicted Monday on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Authorities accused him of using a fake company to defraud the community over 14 years.
The indictments against Buck allege that he told town officials that Atlantic Container Co. LLC would paint the community's dumpsters, but the company never did the work. Atlantic Container is not registered with the N.C. secretary of state.
Buck became a solid-waste operations supervisor for the town in 2004 and was promoted to superintendent in 2009. He was fired in December.
Buck was arrested Oct. 1 on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
From wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!