Local politicians offer polarized responses to debate

Kotis said Biden made his points despite the debate's raucous nature.

"He is representing the Democratic party and he is not interested in defunding the police and is not proposing the elimination of private insurance. He also made it clear that using divisive propaganda and choosing descriptive words that are emotionally charged to hoodwink the independent vote does not change his platform," Kotis said.

Both Parker and Kotis noted Trump's tepid response to Wallace's question of whether the president would denounce white supremacist supporters. Biden was asked a similar question and responded that "violence should be prosecuted. It should be prosecuted and anyone who committed it should be prosecuted."

Barry Templeton, a Democrat running for the North Carolina State Senate District 34 didn't hold back.

"Trump showed up with a plan not to debate but to be a buffoon and a screaming idiot as is his custom," Templeton said.

On the Republican side of things, Ron "Duck" Wyatt, the head of the Iredell GOP, set his sights on statements from Biden that didn't pass a fact check while not being pleased with either debater's decorum.