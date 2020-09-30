Local politicians offer polarized responses to debate

It's no surprise that local Democrats and Republicans are backing their party's candidate after a tumultuous presidential debate. Both sides found ways to take parts of the debate and fold into their campaign messages.
The debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump was punctuated by interruptions and a lack of decorum despite Fox News journalist and debate moderator Chris Wallace's effort to streamline the event. The disruptions prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to say it will add new “tools to maintain order” to the upcoming scheduled debates for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
For North Carolina 10th Congressional District candidate and Democrat David Parker, it was about what he expected.
"I think that we all hold Biden to a higher standard than we hold Donald Trump. We expect Trump to be bombastic and to interrupt folks and be rude. For that reason, Biden's response was as aggressive as it needed to be," Parker said.
Fellow local Democrat and North Carolina House of Representatives District 95 candidate Amanda Kotis also agreed that the lack of normalcy in the debate should prompt changes to future ones.
"The entire country was wondering why the opposing candidates' microphone was not turned off during the two-minute platform presentation before the open debate on each question. My child's first-grade teacher has mastered this skill on zoom!" Kotis said in an email.
Kotis said Biden made his points despite the debate's raucous nature.
"He is representing the Democratic party and he is not interested in defunding the police and is not proposing the elimination of private insurance. He also made it clear that using divisive propaganda and choosing descriptive words that are emotionally charged to hoodwink the independent vote does not change his platform," Kotis said.
Both Parker and Kotis noted Trump's tepid response to Wallace's question of whether the president would denounce white supremacist supporters. Biden was asked a similar question and responded that "violence should be prosecuted. It should be prosecuted and anyone who committed it should be prosecuted."
Barry Templeton, a Democrat running for the North Carolina State Senate District 34 didn't hold back.
"Trump showed up with a plan not to debate but to be a buffoon and a screaming idiot as is his custom," Templeton said.
On the Republican side of things, Ron "Duck" Wyatt, the head of the Iredell GOP, set his sights on statements from Biden that didn't pass a fact check while not being pleased with either debater's decorum.
"Many people were aggravated for one reason or another because of the mutual interruptions from both candidates. The moderator seemed to not have control and meandered with questions which further aggravated both in the debate," Wyatt said.
Wyatt also took aim at Biden's plan to repeal Trump's 2017 tax cuts.
"I think Biden admitting he wanted to raise taxes by 4 trillion dollars was a shocker," Wyatt said. "Most people thought that was hearsay until he actually tried to defend it as a great plan during the debate."
Patrick McHenry, the congressman representing the North Carolina 10th Congressional District kept his focus on Biden vs the nature of the debate.
"I thought President Trump had a strong debate performance. Joe Biden's refusal to answer whether he would kowtow to the radical left's court- packing plans and his bizarre insistence that ANTIFA is an 'idea' and not a real domestic terrorist organization is firm proof that he is too out of touch to be President. I look forward to seeing President Trump continue to make the case as to why he should be re-elected in the next two debates," he said through a spokesperson.
