Less electioneering at polls welcomed by both Democrats and Republicans in Iredell County

She has even bragged about it to other boards of elections. "And every county that I've talked to that they've asked me how I'm handling the electioneering. I've been telling him what ours is doing, and they're like, 'Oh, my God, you're so blessed'."

Many voters have already made up their minds by the time they get to the polls, but reminders of where candidates stand on issues are often the goal of electioneering at poll sites. That's why there are still flyers, brochures, and other reminders left there for voters to pick up. Ron "Duck" Wyatt, the head of the Iredell GOP, said there was a QR code on their materials voters could scan with their phone that would guide them to vote. He said those would be placed strategically throughout the county, but there weren't plans to send out anyone in person.

While there have and will still be some toeing the line, or other groups either purposefully or unknowingly violating the agreement, the two parties were grateful to come to an agreement on the issue.

"The responses, for the most part, have been overwhelmingly positive so far. The Board of elections staff have heard a lot more comments from voters about not being hassled or bothered. Beth Kendall and I both think this has been a good test and role model for others to follow in the future," Wyatt said.