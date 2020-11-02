Less electioneering at polls welcomed by both Democrats and Republicans in Iredell County

The polls will likely be crowded on Election Day, but there won't be members from either the local Democrats or Republicans pleading for your vote.
This year, there won't be 'the gauntlet.'
"The voters have just been so positive about it. I mean, they come in and they're like, 'Oh, my gosh, it's so nice not to have to come through the gauntlet,'" said Becky Galliher, director of the Iredell County Board of Elections.
The agreement came well before early voting began due to concerns with the coronavirus and social distancing.
"It just doesn't make sense to increase the number of folks clustered around a parking lot where it's not possible to socially distance and many folks may not be wearing masks. Asking voters to weave through a gauntlet of people when we're encouraging people to limit interactions and avoid crowds wouldn't have been ideal," Beth Kendall said. Kendall is the head of Iredell's Democratic party.
That makes things a little less stressful for Galliher, too.
"That they agreed to work together to come up with this agreement, it's phenomenal and a presidential year, especially in 2020. And if it could go wrong, it has gone wrong. And for them to make that agreement and work together like they have, I'm just extremely proud of them," Galliher said.
She has even bragged about it to other boards of elections. "And every county that I've talked to that they've asked me how I'm handling the electioneering. I've been telling him what ours is doing, and they're like, 'Oh, my God, you're so blessed'."
Many voters have already made up their minds by the time they get to the polls, but reminders of where candidates stand on issues are often the goal of electioneering at poll sites. That's why there are still flyers, brochures, and other reminders left there for voters to pick up. Ron "Duck" Wyatt, the head of the Iredell GOP, said there was a QR code on their materials voters could scan with their phone that would guide them to vote. He said those would be placed strategically throughout the county, but there weren't plans to send out anyone in person.
While there have and will still be some toeing the line, or other groups either purposefully or unknowingly violating the agreement, the two parties were grateful to come to an agreement on the issue.
"The responses, for the most part, have been overwhelmingly positive so far. The Board of elections staff have heard a lot more comments from voters about not being hassled or bothered. Beth Kendall and I both think this has been a good test and role model for others to follow in the future," Wyatt said.
Pandemic or not, the idea just might catch on.
"I think that if the voters like this better it would be a great model moving forward. We want the voter to have all the resources they need to make informed choices but not at the expense of their health and safety. Even when there is not a pandemic, if we can make the voting experience better, easier, and less intimidating and overwhelming, we should strive for that," Kendall said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
