Jeff McNeely wins NC House District 84

Republican Jeff McNeely defended his seat with an overwhelming win over Democratic challenger Gayle Harris for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 84 seat.

For McNeely, he goes from holding the seat by appointment to winning it in an election.

"It always feels good when the people, your friends, your neighbors, they vote you in. It means they think something of you. I'm just honored and privileged to serve Iredell County. And very humbled," McNeely said. "And I feel a big sense of responsibility. I know my friends have put me in there and expect a lot from me."

McNeely took 69.21% of the 42,491 votes cast on Tuesday. McNeely was appointed to the seat on July 5, 2019, replacing Rena Turner.

The Republican representative said he was confident in himself and role at the statehouse before now, but hopes for more respect and responsibility after earning his seat through the voters.

"That hasn't changed. It's about how hard you work, and the effort you put forth, and I've been doing that since Day 1. I was always willing to put forth legislation if it was good, right, and just. I'm still there," McNeely said.