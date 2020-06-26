It's past time to dismantle, relocate Confederate statues

Some years ago I was fortunate to receive an Andrew W. Mellon Fellowship at UNC-Chapel Hill. As I passed the Silent Sam statue those first weeks, I often thought how it had come to symbolize the nation’s oldest public university over the decades.
Back then, I erroneously concluded the bronze Confederate infantryman had “transcended” above its original purpose; I knew while the statue had been first erected to honor UNC students engaged in the insurrection that defended slavery, I believe most thoughtful folks looked upon Silent Sam as representing rigorous academic standards and not a respect for higher education. I was wrong!
While at a weekend seminar, I spoke to a retired psychiatrist, a former UMC med student. He told me of African-American classmates who refused to register for courses that would expect them to visit that area of campus near the statue. Until then, I did not know how deeply offended some had been by the prominent location of Silent Sam.
Perhaps my white privilege prevented me from realizing what should have been obvious: Any system that requires one group surrender its dignity and pride to enhance the dignity and pride of another group will result in no dignity or pride for anyone.
And defunct government systems that refused to recognize the humanity of all people are not entitled to be fondly remembered.
Those who suggest some advantages accrued from slavery should read local author Belinda Hurmence’s “My Folks Don’t Want Me to Talk about Slavery”; this book is an edited collection of interviews of ex-slaves in N.C. Hurmence’s work is an excellent supplement to the better known “Narratives of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” which depicts the horrors of slave life in Maryland.
It’s past time to dismantle and relocate Confederate statues and memorials — their place is museums and cemeteries, not government buildings.
If the removal of these relics isn’t executed in an orderly and peaceful manner, I fear the chaotic scenes we’ve recently witnessed in other parts of the Tar Heel state.
As an eighth generation Iredell Countian, I’ve got faith in our native common sense to resolve this issue; otherwise, we may risk lawlessness.
Mike Shinn
Mooresville