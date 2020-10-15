Iredell County voters taking advantage of convenience of early voting

Almost all early voters in Iredell County, regardless of political beliefs, could agree on one thing.

"Just get it done," Todd Jordan said after voting at the American Legion Post 113 in Harmony.

The convenience of voting early, as well as knowing their part in the democratic process was completed, was part of many voters' motivation on Thursday.

It was the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

"I'm a stay-at-home wife, I said if I can be in the house doing stuff, why not get out in vote and vote early? Just go ahead and get it done. You take time to do everything else, so why not vote?" Charlotte Suber said as she waited in line at the Board of Elections in Statesville.

She said the potential lines on Election Day worried her, though she was in line for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday as it was clear many others wanted to get it out of the way as soon as the polls opened. "I think they are going to be just tremendous on Election Day, and I don't want to be in those long lines. I don't mind waiting, and I'm going to wait as long as it takes, but I wanted to be out here before the crowds got out here."