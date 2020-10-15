Iredell County voters taking advantage of convenience of early voting

Almost all early voters in Iredell County, regardless of political beliefs, could agree on one thing.
"Just get it done," Todd Jordan said after voting at the American Legion Post 113 in Harmony.
The convenience of voting early, as well as knowing their part in the democratic process was completed, was part of many voters' motivation on Thursday.
It was the first day of early voting in North Carolina.
"I'm a stay-at-home wife, I said if I can be in the house doing stuff, why not get out in vote and vote early? Just go ahead and get it done. You take time to do everything else, so why not vote?" Charlotte Suber said as she waited in line at the Board of Elections in Statesville.
She said the potential lines on Election Day worried her, though she was in line for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday as it was clear many others wanted to get it out of the way as soon as the polls opened. "I think they are going to be just tremendous on Election Day, and I don't want to be in those long lines. I don't mind waiting, and I'm going to wait as long as it takes, but I wanted to be out here before the crowds got out here."
Randall and Allison Brown were in a similar situation themselves. They know they have plenty of time to vote, but didn't want to worry about anything happening that might prevent them from doing so.
"We wanted to come out because we don't know how it is going to be the next few weeks, so this is probably the best time to do it, less people," Randall Brown said. "This is the first time I've ever experienced a line like this."
'I was ready to vote'
People still had political issues on their minds, of course, as they took advantage of early voting.
"I was ready to vote," Sandra Campbell said after voting in Harmony. She had plenty on her mind as she left the polling station. "The virus, the economy, people just being out of work, and what's going on in America."
The mood was light in the lines for the most part as everyone seemed to acknowledge waiting was part of the process, but the reasons for voting were still serious for many people.
"I think we're voting, this time in our life, we're voting more on our own personal morals and ethics than ever before. Maybe because now we have grandchildren and we think about their future," Allison Brown said.
Jacob Kitchen and Kristin Henderson were near the back of the line but we're ready to wait as long as needed to vote. They said they usually vote early to avoid lines, but knew they might have to wait this year. Their motivation was to make sure they got their vote in because they didn't want to wait any longer.
"It's been an ongoing, building motivation, I would say since 2016," he said. "Feels like it's more important this year. To make sure we vote, and make sure it's done early
Making sure their vote counted was on voters like Hugo Amezaga, who weren't comfortable with voting by mail. For him, it was the first time he voted early in an election.
"I just want to secure my vote. I've been hearing stories on the internet about, mail being tossed to the side and that's not fair. They're going to do everything in their power to get what they want, so I'd just rather do it in person, if you know what I mean," Amezaga said. "I was going to do the mail in, but I don't trust it. Especially with the Postal system, it's really bad."
Regardless of the motivation, the uptick in early voting was evident to poll workers.
"Wow. It's interesting. I can feel the excitement and people are wanting to get in and get it done," LaJune Turner said. She is a volunteer at the early voting site in Harmony. "We've been busy since we've opened up. Busier than usual for early voting for this area."
Every vote still counts, regardless of it being cast before or on Election Day, a fact not lost on voters like Jeanette Johnson.
"Just to make a change. My vote might help do that," Johnson said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
