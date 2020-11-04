Iredell County remains a Republican stronghold

"You always hope that you're going to be able to move the needle a bit, and we were able to do that here in Iredell County, albeit slightly. In 2016 Hillary Clinton received just 29.96% of the vote, whereas this time Joe Biden got 33.0% of the vote, likewise the margins of the races for North Carolina governor and U.S. Senate were closer this time as well," Kendall said.

She was disappointed on how much Gallyon's race got away from them. She noted Gallyon had been selected by the rest of the board, all Republicans, to be a vice-chairman.

"... So it's unfortunate that his experience, wisdom, and dedication to our students will no longer be on that board. His loss also represents that board now consisting entirely of Caucasian men which is not at all in line with the composition of Iredell-Statesville Schools," Kendall said.

As far as how to woo voters over to their side of the aisle, Kendall hopes the top of the ticket and focus on issues that are closer to the hearts and minds of voters in Iredell County.