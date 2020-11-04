Iredell County remains a Republican stronghold

It's clear the county will remain red for the forseeable future as roughly two-thirds of the votes in Iredell County went to Republicans on Tuesday.
The number of Trump signs in yards, as well as for other down-ballot races might not be a scientific way of gauging the electorate, but in Iredell County, it proved a reliable indicator of the way the county would vote.
"Everything finished about where we expected it to finish in Iredell County," Ron "Duck" Wyatt said. He is the head of the Iredell Republican party. "We just need to stay in touch with the citizens of Iredell County and what their wants and needs are."
From the school board to the representatives headed to Raleigh, Wyatt said as long as they do what's expected of them, they hope to keep their grip on Iredell County.
In the county, 65.60% of the vote went for President Donald Trump. Down the ballot, only one of the more local races, Iredell-Statesville School Board of Education District 4, saw a Republican get less than 62 percent of the vote. Even in that race, Doug Knight's nearly 1,000-vote margin over incumbent Chuck Gallyon was a bit of a surprise in what was expected to be a close race.
Even with the heavy support from Iredell County's electorate, Wyatt struck a conciliatory tone when looking to the future here and throughout North Carolina.
Wyatt expressed his concerns with the polarization of the nation as a whole but was complimentary of local Democrats and their willingness to work with Republicans when they do hold office. He said he hopes for less volatile partisanship and more of an understanding between the two parties.
"Both parties got along better here than they have in years past. On the local level, we don't have what we see and hear about on TV. Most people are passionate about their politics, and that's a good thing," Wyatt said. "I'm one of those that believe 90% of the ideas, we agree on, it's the 10% that separates apart and causes us to be indifferent political parties."
While the local GOP can focus on continuing what they've been doing, their counterparts have a much tougher task.
Democrats fighting an uphill battle
Being competitive locally as a Democrat is a lofty challenge.
Despite better turnout in 2020 compared to 2016, Iredell County only saw a small change in the percentage of voters choosing a Democrat over a Republican. While there were some gains on the ballot, the GOP held steady with about 66% of the voters in Iredell picking Republicans.
Beth Kendall knows that all to well as the head of the local Democratic party.
She wasn't surprised by Tuesday's outcome but was found some hope in some of the gains they made.
"You always hope that you're going to be able to move the needle a bit, and we were able to do that here in Iredell County, albeit slightly. In 2016 Hillary Clinton received just 29.96% of the vote, whereas this time Joe Biden got 33.0% of the vote, likewise the margins of the races for North Carolina governor and U.S. Senate were closer this time as well," Kendall said.
She was disappointed on how much Gallyon's race got away from them. She noted Gallyon had been selected by the rest of the board, all Republicans, to be a vice-chairman.
"... So it's unfortunate that his experience, wisdom, and dedication to our students will no longer be on that board. His loss also represents that board now consisting entirely of Caucasian men which is not at all in line with the composition of Iredell-Statesville Schools," Kendall said.
As far as how to woo voters over to their side of the aisle, Kendall hopes the top of the ticket and focus on issues that are closer to the hearts and minds of voters in Iredell County.
"That is the million-dollar question. I think that the way to make inroads is to focus on issues that we have some overlap. It seems as though the top of the ticket always wants to focus on the most divisive issues and try to make those the single issue. We have to work hard to understand each other's perspectives, and we have to meet people where they are and bring them to our side. We can't do that when we don't engage and when we aren't present, so we have to keep working," Kendall said.
North Carolina overall is a battleground state, even if Iredell County is deeply conservative. Kendall expected nominee Joe Biden to win the state, but win or lose, it is clear that there's a chance for Iredell County to play a small part in changing the state from red to blue.
"We keep fighting, we keep growing our group and bringing in new voices and volunteers who help us get stronger. No one ever said the fight for change was going to be easy, we can't just imagine it, we've got to do the work, out-hustle the other side," Kendall said. I'm so proud of all people who reached out to help our Democratic candidates this cycle, and the Democrats who stepped up to run for office, even though the results here in Iredell aren't what we hoped for, I think we've made huge gains as an organization, so we'll focus on being sure every vote is counted in this election across the country, and we'll recharge and get ready to go again."
