Hold a referendum on the Confederate statue.

The most expedient and democratic solution to the controversy surrounding the status of the monument is a simple referendum. We already have an upcoming election; it's a simple matter to include a ballot giving the citizens of Statesville the opportunity to decide what they feel should be done. Then, the Mayor and City Council will be off the hook. The people will decide. Give them three options; leave it as is; move it to an appropriate site; or leave it with accompanying materials providing context and commentary. Quite simple, really.
Alan High
Statesville
