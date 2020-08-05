Gov. Cooper keeps North Carolina in Phase 2

The lights are still on in North Carolina, but Gov. Roy Cooper's "dimmer switch" plan for reopening the state will stay in Phase 2 of the Safer at Home plan.

Cooper, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, said the number of cases in North Carolina is stable, but didn't want to rush into reopening the state.

"As I said last week, stable is good, but decreasing is better. And while we are seeing a stabilization of our numbers, that doesn’t mean we can let up. You only have to look at hospitals in other states that have been overwhelmed when reopening occurred too fast," Cooper said.

Cooper likened North Carolina's approach to a dimmer switch, slowly re-opening the state to avoid a larger coronavirus outbreak.

He said he didn't want the state to have to go back to Phase 1, saying other states had reopened too quickly after seeing positive trends in containing the virus. He also said with schools starting soon, he wanted to make sure the state had a good look at the data before moving forward.

"With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus. Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina," Cooper said.

That means gyms, bars, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues where social distancing would be difficult are asked to remain closed. Overall, many businesses will still have to operate at 50% capacity and gatherings limited to 10 people indoors or 25 in an outdoor environment. Cooper answered a question about why bars and similar venues couldn't reopen, considering their similarities to restaurants. Cooper said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's biggest regret with that state's reopening was opening up bars, and said bars were high-transmission areas.