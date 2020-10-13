General election for U.S. House North Carolina District 10

Patrick McHenry bio goes here
What is your opinion of how the federal government has handled the pandemic?
While it is devastating to lose so many lives to this pandemic, the federal response has been largely appropriate. President Trump has respected federalism and allowed states to tailor their response for their needs, while using the power of the federal government when appropriate to quickly produce life-saving equipment such as ventilators. Congress passed bipartisan legislation to provide relief to small businesses and individuals that were suffering due to the economic impact of this virus. However, we have certainly learned some lessons for the future.
It is imperative to pursue policy that will allow the federal government to assist states in deploying rapid testing, key to reducing the spread of a virus. Boosting state governments’ capacity in testing will increase the chances of addressing outbreaks in particular regions, protecting the most vulnerable, and allowing daily life in unaffected parts of our country to continue on. This is why I introduced the Right to Test legislation which removes the regulatory barriers coming from Washington and allows states to rapidly produce and distribute diagnostic tests when they face a public health emergency.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are reelected and why?
I will always aggressively pursue legislation that benefits my constituents in the Tenth Congressional District. Western North Carolina has been devastated by bad trade deals that have shifted jobs overseas so I will continue to work on legislation, like the American PPE Supply Chain Integrity Act I recently introduced, that will support American manufacturers and reduce our dependence on foreign countries. Continuing to bring jobs back to America will play a major role in our recovery from the pandemic and the resurgence of our booming economy.
Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked on legislation to assist start-ups and entrepreneurs with crowdfunding and capital formation. As a child, I witnessed my father’s struggles to obtain financing to grow his small business.. In the 114th Congress, I authored the RAISE Act (Reforming Access for Investments in Startup Enterprises), which was signed into law by President Obama, providing the means for startup employees to sell their stock options to private investors. I also authored the primary legislation to legalize equity-based crowdfunding in the United States. This language was included in the JOBS Act which was also signed into law by President Obama.
How do you think the federal government needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
The federal government has provided an imperfect but robust response to the economic issues of the pandemic. I was heavily involved in the drafting of the Payroll Protection Program that provided a lifeline to small business. The bipartisan CARES Act also provided direct stimulus payments to families and provided an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits.
The delivery of unemployment benefits was severely delayed by an inefficient and ineffective NC Department of Employment Security under Governor Cooper’s leadership. While I am open to further assistance to those struggling with the economic fallout from the virus, it is most important to get our economy up and running again so people can get back to work.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
The most important issue to voters is returning to the record-breaking economy that we enjoyed before COVID reached the United States. By cutting taxes and slashing burdensome regulation, the Trump Administration and Republican leadership created an environment for job creation, consumer confidence, a soaring stock market, and record-low unemployment. A major component of this success was President Trump’s work to renegotiate terrible trade deals.
The Tenth Congressional District has been devastated by these terrible deals. The movement of textile and manufacturing jobs out of our country has hurt our communities. The Trump Administration has worked to renegotiate trade deals that protect the American worker, but we still have work to do.
David Parker bio goes here
What is your opinion of how the federal government has handled the pandemic?
A “C-" at best: the failure of the U.S. to provide adequate testing has hurt us physically and economically. PPP loans, grants, and unemployment benefits stimulated the general economy for a while, but the failure of Congress to renew some portion of those benefits threatens long-term economic stability. The partisan politics has severely eroded people’s confidence — we need politicians with principles, not merely with rhetoric.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected (reelected) and why?
• Universal Health Care — It enables more Americans to have basic health care, reduces costs of starting and maintaining small businesses due to cost of health care for workers and workers compensation premiums, reduces profiteering in the health care industry, enables testing for future viruses and providing of free vaccines for public health.
• Re-Building Rural America — Non-urban areas are getting left behind economically, and rapid development without adequate infrastructure, including schools, roads, and high-speed internet access, is further damaging rural America. Toll roads and coal ash dumps are symptoms of these challenges for the towns and counties surrounding the prospering urban centers such as Charlotte and the Triad. I will introduce legislation that provides funding for rural communities to build needed infrastructure.
How do you think the federal government needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
• Expansion of Internet Access in Rural Areas — Consistent high-speed internet access is vital for remote working, distance learning, job-seeking, and small and large businesses. It is essential for uplifting rural economies affected by COVID.
• We need to expand loan forgiveness for EIDL Loans to Small Business like the SBA’s loan programs.
• Increase SBA loan availability for small businesses.
• Increase funding for Community Colleges, like Mitchell Community College where I was Chairman of the Board. A strong, affordable, education system means a strong middle class.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
• Health Care
• Rebuilding the Economy in a post-COVID world
• Civil society
• Climate change
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!