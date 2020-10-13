General election for U.S. House North Carolina District 10

Patrick McHenry bio goes here

What is your opinion of how the federal government has handled the pandemic?

While it is devastating to lose so many lives to this pandemic, the federal response has been largely appropriate. President Trump has respected federalism and allowed states to tailor their response for their needs, while using the power of the federal government when appropriate to quickly produce life-saving equipment such as ventilators. Congress passed bipartisan legislation to provide relief to small businesses and individuals that were suffering due to the economic impact of this virus. However, we have certainly learned some lessons for the future.

It is imperative to pursue policy that will allow the federal government to assist states in deploying rapid testing, key to reducing the spread of a virus. Boosting state governments’ capacity in testing will increase the chances of addressing outbreaks in particular regions, protecting the most vulnerable, and allowing daily life in unaffected parts of our country to continue on. This is why I introduced the Right to Test legislation which removes the regulatory barriers coming from Washington and allows states to rapidly produce and distribute diagnostic tests when they face a public health emergency.