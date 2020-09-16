Fred Guttenberg, Parkland dad, writes uplifting book about coping after tragedy

Fred Guttenberg's helpers have been numerous, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, who himself had experienced profound loss. Biden called him 10 days after the murder. "He spoke to me with so much empathy and understanding, I felt like I'd known him forever," Guttenberg wrote. When they got to meet in person, Biden told him "about mission and purpose and how that had helped him to get through his own grief. This discussion has played a big role in forming my path forward."

And there is actor Bradley Whitford, who has starred in "The West Wing" and "Handmaid's Tale." He met Guttenberg at a 2018 conference.

Whitford was wearing his Orange Ribbons For Jaime pin, and told Guttenberg he supports the fight for gun safety.

"He did not know it at the time, but I'd been feeling discouraged," Guttenberg said. "I had good days, and then I had terrible days. Seeing him wearing this pin inspired me greatly, as it let me know that people across the country were paying attention and were supportive of what I was trying to do. Unexpectedly encountering him like this gave me the energy to keep going."

Among Guttenberg's coping tips, revealed in the book: