Elected leaders need to lead before inaction causes further discord

How disappointing to read that our city and county leaders won't make a decision about the confederate soldier statue in downtown. Mayor Kutteh says it isn't his problem since it's on county property; that the City is only responsible for protecting its citizens. But doesn't that mean handling an issue before his citizens are harmed? County Commissioner Houpe says it doesn't concern the whole county since it's located in downtown, that "it is a no-win situation" and is not a priority. But isn't it his job to find a resolution that lets everyone feel like they won something? Elected leaders must know that they will have to make tough decisions during their tenure. They must realize that their decisions will not be well received by everyone. And surely to goodness they recognize that if they don't mediate, find a compromise and act, that tempers and conflict on their streets will continue to rise. I'm asking our elected leaders to lead, before your inaction causes further community discord.
Melina Yelton
Statesville
