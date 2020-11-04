Doug Knight unseats Chuck Gallyon on Iredell-Statesville School Board

Republican Doug Knight said he worked for the past few years to convince the public he was the right man for Iredell-Statesville Schools Board. On Tuesday the majority of voters agreed as he unseated Democrat Chuck Gallyon by 966 votes.

Knight won 55.29% of the 9,126 votes on Tuesday, winning by a somewhat surprising margin as a closer race was expected for District 4.

"I worked for four years since 2016 to introduce myself to the community and let them know who I am, what I want to make happen. And evidently, it resonated," Knight said.

Knight and Gallyon faced off in 2016 and it was much closer as Gallyon won 50.51% of the vote to claim the seat.

Now, Knight hopes to work with Superintendent Jeff James and the rest of the school board to improve the school system.

"We're at a unique situation now with the new superintendent coming in to do some new things and make things better. Like I said, we've been good, but I'm not a good enough sort of guy, and good enough isn't good enough for me. We need to be excellent," Knight said.

Part of Knight's focus will be on underperforming schools and finding ways within the system's budget to help improve Iredell-Statesville Schools.