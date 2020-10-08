Appointment to NC elections board withdrawn by governor

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has rescinded a Republican's appointment to the State Board of Elections, and will now pick another person offered by the GOP for the recent vacancy.

Wednesday's letter by Cooper's general counsel to James Carlton "Carr" McLamb Jr. didn't describe the reason for withdrawing the nomination. Neither did a statement from a spokesperson for the governor.

A statement from McLamb to news outlets suggests the decision followed abuse allegations made against him.

"As a general rule, I do not respond to anonymous attacks, but let me be very clear, I never assaulted anyone or forced anyone into unwanted actions," McLamb said in the release. "I'm fortunate to have dated smart, successful women, and all of my relationships have helped to make me a better person."

The withdrawal came the day after Cooper announced he had chosen McLamb and former state Sen. Tommy Tucker to fill the two seats set aside for Republicans. Previous Republican members David Black and Ken Raymond resigned last month after they said they weren't given full information about a court agreement the board supported over absentee ballot procedures.