Am I not allowed to have rights because someone thinks it is offensive?

I am sorry if people are offended by the United States flag and the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner. I am sorry if people are offended by the monuments that show our American History. I am sorry if people are offended by kids getting together in school to pray or by a Bible verse written on a planner given to school kids by a church in Alexander County. I am sorry if you are offended by the mere presence of a policeman trying to keep law and order. Everyone has their own idiosyncracies and, unfortunately, people are bothered by them. They protest and march and say they have their rights to feel the way they do. I agree that you do have that right.
But I have a few rights of my own! It offends me when people do not stand at attention during the Star-Spangled Banner or recite the Pledge of Allegiance as we did before classes in school every morning when I grew up in the '60s. It offends me when protesters burn down churches or disrupt services because they believe differently. It offends me because people are pulling over and smashing the monuments that stand as a reminder of our American History which is the very reason people are allowed the freedom to verbally disagree with things in this country anyway.
What about my beliefs, along with other's like me, who stand for Patriotism and love of their country; who bow their head to pray, regardless of where they are, because they feel the need; who visit the monuments and historical sites of this country because it reminds us of the history of this great nation? Am I not allowed to have rights because someone else thinks it is offensive?
Jim Taylor
Statesville
